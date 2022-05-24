ABINGDON — Following a marathon consolation match between Gate City and Union, the home team made easy work of Wise Central in Tuesday night’s Mountain 7 District boys soccer final at the new Meadows Sports Complex.
Regular-season league champion Abingdon (16-2) tuned up for its venture into the upcoming Region 3D playoffs by adding the Mountain 7 tournament title to its résumé with a 9-1, mercy-rule rout of the Warriors.
Corey Britt, James Whitted and Rylan Kreps each collected two goals for the champion Falcons, who got a near-shutout effort from goalie Dennin Jenkins.
Lucas Coffey scored the only goal for Central (10-7) on a first-half penalty kick.
In a third-place game that saw four overtime periods and a couple rounds of penalty kicks, Gate City outlasted Union by a 3-2 count.
The Blue Devils (17-5-1) won it when left-footed Caiden Poole executed a strong-side tap past goalie Malachi Jenkins on Gate City’s eighth PK.
Gate City keeper Ryland Mullins withstood Union’s final attempt to extend the match when the Bears (9-11) missed their third PK of the second shootout.
“Ryland did a great job against a bunch of excellent shooters,” seventh-year Gate City coach Aaron Hillman said. “Couldn’t ask anything more from him.”
Regulation ended with the match tied at 2, and both teams made 2 of 5 penalty kicks in the first shootout session.
Poole’s net finder culminated 100-plus minutes of soccer and was the only successful PK of six combined attempts in the second shootout.
LET CAIDEN DO IT
Poole produced the eventual game-winner after getting bypassed in the first go-round of five penalty kicks. The senior stepped up when his number was called.
“Caiden’s a good kid,” Hillman said. “Heck, all the guys played hard today — it was hot. Hats off to Union because they played all the way to the wire as well.”
Poole was eager and ready when he got his opportunity.
“Honestly it (getting summoned on the second session of PKs) could’ve been to redeem myself because I missed last year in the finals,” said the 5-foot-10, 150-pound Poole. “I did a little stutter-step when I came up to the ball and I guess I got (Union’s goalie) leaning to the right.
“It felt great. Felt great.”
WHARTON, BOLLING STAND TALL
Brayden Wharton delivered the game’s only first-half goal before Gate City’s Caleb Bolling scored twice in less than a two-minute span midway through the second half to give the Blue Devils a 2-1 advantage.
“He just stepped up at the right time,” Hillman said. “It’s been a group effort for us all year and tonight it was Caleb who stepped up when we needed offense.”
Wharton punched in a second goal in the 78th minute to deadlock the match.
“We’ve got a good little rivalry with them and we respect them,” 10th-year Union coach Bryan Wharton said. “Both teams gave maximum effort. We were able to tie it up but we just came up short on penalty kicks. That happens.”
Jenkins made a tremendous 20 saves for the Bears.
REGION PLAY
Gate City will be the Mountain 7’s top seed and host a first-round game in next week’s Region 2D tournament. Union, the league’s 3 seed, will be on the road. Central is the district’s second seed and will be at home to open Region 2D play.
Abingdon, playing in a league of six Class 2 schools and therefore penalized for its strength of schedule, will be the No. 8 seed in the Region 3D tournament despite its glossy record. The Falcons will meet No. 9 William Byrd in a Thursday evening play-in game at Emory & Henry.