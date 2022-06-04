LYNCHBURG — The kings of Southwest Virginia track and field will be getting a crown when they arrive back in town.
Abingdon won the VHSL Class 3 boys team title on Saturday at Liberty’s Matthes-Hopkins Track, completing the incredibly rare “triple crown” by winning the cross country, indoor and outdoor team titles in the same school year.
Abingdon is the first school west of the greater Charlottesville area to complete the sweep since the VHSL split into three classifications in 1970.
The Falcons easily won the title, outpointing runner-up Heritage of Lynchburg 74-31.
Abingdon began the day by scoring five in the 3,200-meter run. Senior state cross country champion Isaac Thiessen took second (9:24.94) and teammate Jack Bundy was third (9:25.32). Rives Boltwood was fifth (9:50.59), freshman Gregory Poisson seventh (9:56.96) and Bramley Childress eighth (9:59.90).
In the 1,600, Dylan Phillips claimed gold in a time of 4:20.72. Bundy was fourth (4:25.85) and Thiessen sixth (4:29.28).
Todd Pillion II took sixth in the 800 (2:01.28).
Senior sprinting star Xander Brown was runner-up in the 100, James Monroe’s Bryan Dudley edging him by four one-thousandths of a second. Dudley ran 10.755 to Brown’s 10.759.
Brown also took second to Dudley in the 200. Dudley ran 22.08, Brown a 22.34.
LADY FALCONS SOAR
Abingdon’s girls scored 33 points to finish tied for sixth with Tabb. Heritage of Lynchburg won the title with 60.
Junior distance runner Makaleigh Jessee placed second in the 3,200 (11:14.14) and was fourth in the 1,600 (5:14.97).
Freshman Josie Jackson finished fourth in the 400 (59.61).
Chloe Odum placed sixth in the 200 (26.48) and finished fourth in the long jump (17-5).
The 4x400 relay team of Chloe and Taylor Odum, Jettie Sullivan and Jackson earned a fourth-place finish (4:10.50).