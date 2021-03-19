BIG STONE GAP — Friday night’s football matchup between Union and Abingdon at Bullitt Park was billed as the game of the season in the Mountain 7 District.
Unfortunately for the Bears, it did not live up to the hype.
The Falcons seized momentum by scoring off two Union turnovers to start the third quarter and ran away for a 41-6 win that kept them unbeaten.
“I’m really proud of the effort from our guys,” Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey said. “Starting off from the beginning, it’s up front with the offensive and defensive line.
“Our defense was flying around to the football and we had several guys made big plays.”
Abingdon (4-0, 4-0) spread out the Union defense, particularly vertically to take full advantage of speedy receiver Peyton McClanahan. McClanahan caught three touchdown passes and ended up with four receptions for 103 yards.
Trailing 21-6 to start the third quarter, Union received the ball looking to make something happen. But quarterback Bradley Bunch's pass was tipped twice before being intercepted by Jake Puckett, who returned it to the 25-yard line. Abingdon scored on the next play.
Then on the Bears' next drive, they fumbled the ball and it was picked up by Abingdon’s Malique Hounshell, who returned it all the way to the 13. Again, the Falcons scored on the next play.
Suddenly Union's two-score deficit had ballooned to 34 in the matter of about two minutes of clock time.
“The momentum was gone after we turned the ball over two times,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “Abingdon is a very good team and they’re going to make some noise in the Class 3 playoffs.”
Falcons quarterback Cole Lambert carved up the Bears' defense like a Thanksgiving turkey, going 7-for-13 for 190 yards and four scores through the air. His final tally was to Haynes Carter in the third quarter.
“It all started up front with our offensive linemen,” Lambert said. “They allowed us to run and pass efficiently and when we threw the ball, my receivers made great plays.
“(McClanahan) does a great job going up and getting the ball and then break tackles. He can do a lot of things.”
William & Mary commit Martin Lucas had 18 carries for 135 yards and two TDs. He had only five carries in the second half.
“There’s a reason why he’s going Division I,” Turner said. “He was a man playing amongst boys out there. He’s physical, runs hard and he plays really good defense, too. When you don’t get enough helmets to the football, he’s hard to bring down.”
Abingdon’s defense held Union star running back Zavier Lomax to 65 yards on 17 carries. He ran for the Bears' touchdown on the first drive of the game.
Union's last seven drives featured four punts, two turnovers and a failed fourth-down conversion.