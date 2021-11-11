KINGSPORT — Top-seeded Bryan College knocked Milligan University out of the Appalachian Athletic Conference volleyball tournament Thursday, winning 25-18, 25-14, 25-16 in the quarterfinals at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.
Bryan advanced to the semifinals, where it will face Brenau on Friday at 10 a.m. Brenau beat Bluefield 3-2 in the quarterfinals, taking the fifth set 15-11.
The other semifinals will pit CIU against Reinhart at 12:30 p.m. Reinhart topped Union 3-1 in the quarterfinals.
The semifinal winners will meet for the championship at 4:30 p.m.
Bryan, which improved to 24-9, was led by Gigi Ford with 15 kills in the match. Abby Rector connected for seven kills with a .412 hitting percentage. Elliott Brock anchored the defense with 16 digs.
Milligan finished the season at 14-19.
Abigail Byington led Milligan in kills with seven, followed by Carley Gregory with six and Ella Maiden with five. Two Buffs finished with double-digit assists: Kolbie Greene with 13 and Taylor Pavich with 10.