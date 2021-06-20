What started out as a way to get out of the house morphed into a generational fixation for the Rogers family.
At the end of May, Dobyns-Bennett’s Willa Rogers ended a 43-year drought for Lady Indians tennis.
She became Dobyns-Bennett’s first female state singles champion since Margie Brown in 1978 and possibly sent out one of the greatest area family sports dynasties on a high note before going off to Liberty.
“It’s kind of funny because Margie and I are the same age,” Willa’s father, Robert, said. “I used to catch a lot of grief because I would lose to her, but she ended up being a phenomenal player at North Carolina.
“What’s crazy is that for 20 consecutive years, one of our kids or one of the cousins has been on the D-B tennis team. And starting in 1971, my two brothers and I were on the team for almost 10 years.”
THE BEGINNINGS
The family has been associated with Dobyns-Bennett tennis for more than 50 years.
And it all started with the patriarch of the family, Emory.
“The way Dad tells the story, he had a friend when he was in medical school at Memphis that played tennis that he had a lot of respect for,” Robert said. “Dad grew up in southern Alabama during the Great Depression, so there was no tennis to be found anywhere and he never played. His friend told him that if he ever had kids that tennis was the sport to play.”
Three of the four brothers — Robert, Bill and Tom — played for the Indians in the 1970s and had rousing success. Malcolm, the eldest brother, did not play.
“Tom is really the one that started it,” Robert said. “We all played for Al Wilkes at D-B, who was really ‘Mr. Tennis’ in Kingsport at the time.
“We never played together, but there was never a gap between us.”
“It really all starts in 1967 when I was in seventh grade,” Tom said. “My dad came up to my room and said, ‘Tommy, I don’t care what you do, but I want you to do something. I don’t want you to sit around here, riding your bike all the time and listening to Jimi Hendrix. Just go out and do something, like tennis.’ And that word ‘tennis’ stuck in my mind. I honestly thought he was trying to threaten me with military school.
“So I rode my bike up to the old J. Fred courts up behind the football stadium where the track is now and there were some older men hitting tennis balls up there. I didn’t even have a racket, so I had to borrow one and when I started hitting that ball, I was hooked.”
After finishing his D-B career with a 56-5 career record that included winning the 1973 district tournament singles title, Tom played at Tennessee for a year.
“When I was in high school, we didn’t even get close to winning the state because that’s when all the private schools were still playing the public schools,” he noted. “I can remember watching Roscoe Tanner play at Baylor. Roscoe was unreal and Baylor had a high school team that no college team could beat.”
Bill went on to play for East Tennessee State and was an interim coach for a period of time after legendary coach Buddy Hartsell died.
Robert got a scholarship to play for Davidson but decided to go into the pre-med program at Tennessee.
“When I got into high school, Dad built a tennis court in our back yard so that we could practice,” Tom said. “We all started practicing every day and we even had a racket-stringing machine. I was stringing people’s rackets in town when I was like 14 or 15 and charged $7.
“There was only one other guy in town that strung rackets and he tried to get me in trouble one time with the IRS because I didn’t charge people tax when I strung their rackets.”
“Tennis has done a lot for us. It taught us a lot about problem-solving and thinking on the fly,” Robert said.
NEXT GENERATION
It should come as no surprise that the next generation of the Rogers family also found rousing success playing for the Indians.
Tom’s children — Andy, Ben and Kelli — all won at least one team state championship with the Tribe.
Ben was on the 2003 state title team in 2003 and brother Andy was on the repeat team in 2004. Kelli was on the 2004 and 2005 girls state title teams.
“Ben only played at D-B for one year and I remember they scheduled Chattanooga Baylor that season,” Tom said. “They only won one match down there and it was Ben’s when he beat their No. 1 6-0 and 6-0. He just had some really bad luck at the state playing as an individual. All of my kids won at least one state team title.”
Ben went on to play for Tennessee, earning All-America status in doubles in 2005. He played for a few years on the professional tour and won six Futures doubles titles before going on to coach at Purdue.
“Ben was just on a completely other level from anyone else in our family,” said Tom, who inducted into the Dobyns-Bennett Alumni Hall of Fame in 2016. “He started playing at like 2 or 3 years old and I gave him every opportunity to be really good. He used to play John Isner a lot.”
Bill’s children — Sam, Evelyn, Emma and Elise — played for the Tribe between 2006 and 2018. The D-B girls were the team runners-up in 2012.
Robert’s two older daughters — Josie and Ruthie — were also standouts for the Lady Indians.
Josie was a state runner-up and a four-time singles champion at both the district and regional level before going on to play at the U.S. Naval Academy. With 60, she’s eighth all time in career singles wins at Navy.
“I think a lot of us were like Dad and we never really pushed our kids towards tennis, but if they were going to do it, they were going to have fun,” Bill said.
“A funny story: When Josie and my daughter Evelyn were on the team, they won a big semifinal match down at the state tournament and were going to play Ravenwood in the next match. The coach in me came out, so we went out to buy some paint that you could put on the car and it would wash off while the girls were eating at Toots in Murfreesboro. Well, it kind of backfired on us because when they came out to the car and saw all of the messages, they thought someone had painted up the cars and started crying.”
ENDING THE CURSE
Despite all of the success the Rogers family found throughout the years, until Willa’s victory none had won a singles or doubles championship in high school.
Some around the D-B tennis program referred to it as a curse.
Josie had been the closest but ran into Brentwood’s Somer Henry in the 2015 singles finals, losing in three sets.
Willa got that breakthrough state championship win with a 6-0, 6-0 rout of Lincoln County’s Lucy Higgins. The semifinal battle with Collierville’s Margaux Britt might’ve been Willa’s hardest match on her road to glory; she won in three after taking the final set 9-7.
“Josie ran into (White Station’s) Kenya Jones, who went on to be an All-American at Georgia Tech, in the semifinals a couple of times and lost,” Robert said. “We were actually wondering if there was a curse because no one could break through.
“Willa had a really tough match in the semifinals, but she was able to fight back and win. We were really proud of her and glad she was able to finish off her career on a high note.”
“We knew it was really kind of the last chance for the family to win one,” Bill said. “When she did win, it was both a sense of relief and great pride for the family.”
“I have been watching tennis all of my life and that semifinal match that Willa played was the most nerve-racking match I’ve ever seen,” Tom said. “Tennis has been really good to our family and we were just all elated when Willa won.”