Cumberland District volleyball promises a lot of new faces this season.
New coaches and practically brand new teams highlight the preseason heading into next week’s season openers.
Here’s a look at this season’s district teams.
THOMAS WALKER
The Lady Pioneers have a new coach in Andrea Montgomery and a lot of new faces after losing five players to graduation.
Senior Carlie Jones returns as an outside hitter on a squad that finished 20-6 last season and won its first Cumberland championship.
Junior libero Riley Lawson steps into a starting role, along with freshman setter Addison Lawson, senior Makayla Kidwell, a hitter and setter, junior hitter Patricia Bigge and sophomore hitter Kali Woods.
Juniors Ariss Vanover, Alexis Adkins and Maci Collins figure into the rotation as defensive specialists, along with hitters Caylea Ellis, a junior, and sophomore Kendra Spurlock.
EASTSIDE
It’s a rebuilding year for the Lady Spartans, who lost four starters from last season’s team.
Back for veteran coach Brianne Bailey are junior Taylor Clay, who is out until at least September because of an injury, and senior Reagan McCoy.
Eastside has a host of promising newcomers, including sophomore setter Braelyn Hall, freshman hitters Emma Sartin and Brooklyn Johnson and freshman Shelby Stanley, a hitter and defensive specialist.
Other defensive specialists for the squad include junior Emmaleigh Banks and sophomore Haley Day.
RYE COVE
After nearly a decade as a Rye Cove assistant, Heather Petersen takes over the head coaching duties for the Lady Eagles.
Rye Cove lost four players to graduation from last season’s team, but Petersen has plenty of proven talent back led by senior middle blocker Madeline Love, an All-Cumberland pick last year.
Other probable starters for the Lady Eagles include senior hitter and setter Emma Gibson, junior outside hitter Gracie Turner, senior libero Abby Lewis and a couple of sophomores — hitter Allison Vincent and setter and defensive specialist Naquilla Harless.
Adding depth to the rotation are juniors Olivia Edwards and Allison Osborne and sophomores Alida Kern, Gracie Byrd and Sara Byrd.
TWIN SPRINGS
The Lady Titans are rebuilding after losing five key players to graduation from last season.
Coach Autumn McConnell will likely build the squad around senior setter and hitter Ryleigh Gillenwater and senior setter Kaylee Keith.
Junior Gracin Herron steps into the rotation this season as an all-around player, along with senior middle hitter and blocker Katlin Castle, junior outside hitter Madison Wallace, junior Abbie Taylor and freshman middle hitter and blocker Makenzie Gillenwater.
Emily Deel adds depth up front, while defensive specialists include Mary Pascual, Amica Dooley, Maggie Webb and Emma Frazier.
J.I. BURTON
The Lady Raiders were young last season and coach Whittney Lane returns a strong, experienced team, led by the senior leadership of defensive specialist Carly Tomko.
Setter Kylee Sturgill, a sophomore who started as a freshman last year, and Rehgan Sensabaugh, who also started as a freshman last season, return to the starting lineup.
A quartet of juniors, Savannah Adams, Maci Sensabaugh, Abigail Absher and Taylor Phipps, will share plenty of time in the rotation both on offensive and defensive roles.
Senior Kari Durham and sophomore Chloe Branham provide depth.
CASTLEWOOD
The Lady Blue Devils lost a host of players last year, and coach Derek Allen is looking at constructing a new squad this season.
Junior hitters Madison Sutherland, Macee Lasley and Shea Phillips will be called on up front, along with freshman middle hitter Anna Summers.
Senior Karley Maxfield steps in as setter, while junior Abbey Collins is listed as a defensive specialist.
Depth in the rotation will come from seniors Destiny Smith, Jadah Greear, Alexis Kite, Sydney McNew and Breanna Dillion and junior Jill Bush.