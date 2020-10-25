Golf played on over the summer while many other sports were shut down because of the novel coronavirus.
That was good news to golfers all over the state and even better news to the courses.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s initial “safer-at-home” executive order in March designated several recreational activities as essential. Golf was one of those and most local courses remained open while trying to maintain social distancing and taking other precautions.
The news was a relief to some of the courses, which were getting ready to close as the order came down from Nashville. Golf remained safe even as further orders dictated that residents “stay at home.”
Many of the local tournaments in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia went on as planned with some safety tweaks here and there.
As the competitive golf season winds down, here’s a look back on one of the sports that hasn’t slowed much during the pandemic.
SENIOR AMATEUR CHAMP
Tim Dinwiddie, an Afton golfer who has won tournaments around the Tri-Cities, claimed the biggest victory of his career when he captured the Tennessee State Senior Championship by one stroke.
Dinwiddie didn’t just win. He held off Tim Jackson, the greatest amateur golfer in Tennessee history, to do it. Jackson won the Senior Amateur the previous year and has 25 victories in Tennessee Golf Association events.
“I’ve finished second in this one year, but it just tickles me to death to finally win one,” Dinwiddie said.
Dinwiddie needed to make par on the final hole and got up and down to win the tournament. He finished at 2 under par on the Links Course at Tennessee Grasslands in Gallatin.
TILLINGHAST INVITATIONAL
Ryan Terry trekked to Johnson City Country Club from Nashville and when he went back home, he took the trophy from the Tillinghast Invitational with him.
Terry, a 28-year-old former Lipscomb golfer, won in a playoff over local favorite Jack Rhea. The outcome came a few hours after Rhea’s father, A.R., shot 65 to win the senior title.
Jack Rhea, who plays at East Tennessee State, was in with a one-stoke lead until Terry birdied the final hole to force a playoff.
“I think golf’s one of those great sports where people just rally around good play,” said Terry, who also won the Florida Azalea Amateur in March. “Jack played a great round, a great tournament. I know there’s a lot more folks here that know him and were rooting for him. He’s had such a good year and he’ll keep playing well.
“When the pressure is on the line, it’s good to know you can hit good shots. It’ll help with my confidence down the line.”
EAST TENNESSEE AMATEUR
Chance Taylor birdied the final two holes to win the 27th annual William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur at Elizabethton Golf Course.
Taylor shot three rounds of 70, becoming the first champion to win without a round in the 60s. Taylor’s 6-under 210 total beat Ryan Terry, Clint Lowe and Tyler Lane by one shot.
“It feels great,” Taylor said. “It was a little ugly out there at times but that didn’t matter.”
Taylor’s final round was a wild ride with seven birdies, all kinds of bogeys, thunder, lightning and rain. He drained a 5-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to get the win.
Lane was trying to become the first golfer to win the ETA three years in a row and Terry was trying to become the first man to win the Tillinghast Invitational and East Tennessee Amateur.
Riceville’s Rick Mays won the senior title and Morristown’s Mike Mills won the super senior division.
RIDGEFIELDS INVITATIONAL
William Nottingham won his home-course tournament for the fourth time in five years. He finished with a 5-under 67 to beat cousin Scotty Hudson by 11 strokes in the 71st Ridgefields Invitational.
“It means a lot to win this tournament. It’s always fun to come back and play with great guys and good competition,” Nottingham said. “It was awesome to play with Scotty, to see how good of a player he has become.”
Mike Poe won the senior title and Bob Ross claimed the super senior crown.
Nottingham has shot casual rounds of 59 and 58 at Ridgefields over the past two years. He is currently playing for Clemson after taking advantage of the NCAA’s ruling to give spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility after the cancellation of the season.
The Atlantic Coast Conference canceled the fall golf season, so Nottingham won’t tee it up with the Tigers again until the spring.
LONESOME PINE INVITATIONAL
Clint Lowe closed with a 68 at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap to capture the 89th edition of the area’s oldest tournament. He won by three strokes.
Allen Blanken was the super senior winner.
TRI-CITIES PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Chance Taylor was the Tri-Cities player of the year based on his performance throughout the summer. Cary Daniels was the senior player of the year.
The top players on the points list will compete in the Tri-Cities Cup Match, set for Oct. 30 at the Blackthorn Club in Jonesborough.
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Two Kingsport golfers, Kara Carter and Isabella van der Biest, finished 1-2 in the TSSAA girls tournament.
Carter, playing for Sullivan South, closed with a 6-under 66 to pass Dobyns-Bennett’s van der Biest, the first-round leader.
“It’s been a long four years and I’m glad to finally close it out,” Carter said after one of the best rounds in the history of the state tournament. “It’s a mixture of joy, relief, everything good and bad. To play with Isabella and we’re good friends with the other two girls we were playing with, it was a fun day.”
Carter will play collegiately at Xavier. Van der Biest is committed to Alabama.
U.S. AMATEUR
Three ETSU golfers — Rhea, Shiso Go and Archie Davies — played in the U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes in Oregon, getting into the field based on their World Amateur rankings. Qualifying was canceled because of the coronavirus.
Rhea almost made match play but fell in one of those playoffs that only seem to happen in USGA events. He was in an 18-man playoff for the final three spots in match play.
OTHER TOURNAMENTS
Alan Fennell of Warriors Path won the Tri-Cities Chapter PGA championship in a playoff over the Olde Farm’s Bruce Bowen at The Virginian.
Tommy Miller of Boone, North Carolina, won the summer-long Tri-Cities Match Play championship, beating Tory Davis in the finals at The Virginian. Cary Daniels won the senior title and Tony Green was the super senior champ.
Dobyns-Bennett golfer Taylor Kilgore won the Tri-Cities Junior Match Play championship 2 and 1 over high school teammate Zac Fletcher at The Virginian.