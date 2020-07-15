ROGERSVILLE — Longtime Hawkins County resident Doyle Carpenter made worldwide news this month by bringing home the “gold” in a Georgia town where gold was discovered in the 1800s.
Carpenter ran 144 miles in 48 hours, setting a new world’s record for his age group.
He is one of those rare people known as ultramarathoners. They enter races longer than 50 miles, and when they enter shorter races, the other contestants consider them unfair competition.
Carpenter has been an avid ultramarathoner since the early ’80s. He earned a world record in 1988 for running 221 miles in a 48-hour time frame.
He was 48 years old at the time.
After 32 years, Carpenter was attracted to a 48-hour run in Dahlonega, Georgia, where gold was found in the 1800s.
The race took place this past July Fourth weekend.
On Sunday, July 5, after many grueling hours in the sun and heat, Carpenter crossed the finish line to set the course’s first world record and the first world record for his age group.
Not many 80-year-old men would ever think of running 144 miles in 48 hours.
Carpenter has always been up for a challenge. He ran his first marathon in 1976.
He has run and held titles in 24-hour races, 48-hour races, six-day races and other events like the Cross Tennessee Race that runs from the Alabama state line to the Kentucky state line along U.S. 331, which extends 132 miles.
While 26-mile marathons receive a great deal of publicity, with throngs of people lining the course, ultramarathoners run their courses alone.
It’s not unusual to see Carpenter running the backroads with his dogs, climbing and descending Clinch Mountain near his home in the Hawkins County section of Treadway and running mountain trails between Highway 31 and Highway 66.
Farming and running are just a way of life, and Carpenter says he gets the most out of life.
For five years in the ’80s, he sponsored a 60-mile race called the Indian Run, which was part of the Ultra-500 series.
Twenty miles of the Indian Run race ran along the crest of Clinch Mountain, made into a trail by the forestry department.
A few years later, the focus on creating trails was abandoned, so when this trail grew up and became hazardous to run, Carpenter pulled his race from the circuit.
If you happen to have business across Clinch and see Carpenter out for a run, give a wave and a howdy for a world- class runner who lives right here in East Tennessee.