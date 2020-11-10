JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State will limit attendance at its basketball games this season to 10% of stated capacity, the university announced Tuesday.
An email sent to season ticket holders said 618 fans would be allowed to attend each men’s home game at Freedom Hall. The women’s games will have a limit of 248 fans inside Brooks Gym.
“Over the past several months, our athletic department and university administration have worked with a medical team consisting of leadership from ETSU Health, the local health department, University Health, ETSU Athletics Sports Medicine, the Southern Conference medical advisory group and the NCAA. The collective efforts of these groups have resulted in a recommendation of capacity limits for both Brooks Gymnasium and Freedom Hall Civic Center,” the email said. “These capacity thresholds are current recommendations relative to COVID-19 pandemic metrics in our region and are subject to change at any time as health and safety measures for public health in our region are monitored daily. Therefore it should be noted, the limits listed below are in real time and subject to change throughout the season of competition.”
The university will use its donor ranking to determine which season ticket holders qualify for tickets.
ETSU’s men are scheduled to play their first home game on Dec. 12 against UAB. The women are scheduled to host Presbyterian that day.