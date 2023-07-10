Sam Adams was remembered as a champion golfer last week and it brought back a lot of memories for the popular former local club pro.

Adams, who spent much of his life as the professional at the now-defunct Roan Valley Golf Estates in Mountain City, won the PGA Tour’s Quad-City Open in 1973. Last week marked the 50th anniversary of his championship in what is now known as the John Deere Classic.

