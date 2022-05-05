By Tanner Cook
JOHNSON CITY — The stage is set for one of the best quality high school outdoor track and field meets in the sport’s long history in the area.
The 42nd Six Rivers Relays presented by Watauga Orthopaedics, which brings together the top nine entries per event from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, is set to kick off Friday at Science Hill’s Kermit Tipton Stadium. The first event begins at 4 p.m.
Athletes tied for one of the top nine positions in the field events also will be eligible to compete. There will be only one section/flight per event.
Schools were limited to two entries per individual event and one relay team. Athletes and relay teams also had to meet certain minimum standards in order to enter the meet.
If the meet gets rained out, the reschedule date is Monday following the same time schedule.
PARTICIPATION RECORDS
As of Thursday evening, 39 schools will be represented by at least one athlete or one relay team. There were 449 athletes listed in the final starting list.
Both are meet records in terms of participation.
The Six Rivers Relays — to this point in the season — is the largest high school meet between Knoxville and Charlottesville, Virginia, in terms of schools represented. The two meets larger than the Six Rivers Relays — the Volunteer Track Classic at Tennessee and Dogwood Track Classic at Virginia — are two of the largest in the Southeast.
PLENTY OF DEPTH
With Virginia back in the fold and a few teams from Tennessee returning to the meet for the first time in many years, the quality across the board in each event is the deepest it’s been since 1978 when 21 meet records were broken.
More than 15 individual state champions from the two states are in the field.
The following is a brief look at some of the highlighted events by genre.
THROWS
Boys shot put: Highlighted by Daniel Boone senior Eli Penix, every entry has thrown over 44 feet.
The meet record of 60-6¾, set by Cherokee’s Evan McCracken in 2015, will probably go down.
Girls shot put: Morristown West’s Emma Gives has a heave of 41 feet already this season and is the prohibitive favorite. Since Dobyns-Bennett’s Josh Mills set the meet record of 42-2½ in 1989, no winner has gone beyond 40 feet.
Gate City’s Riley Houseright could be due for a big day if she is chasing Gives late.
JUMPS
Boys long jump: In the deepest event on the docket, the first six entries all have a season best of more than 21 feet and every entry has jumped over 20. In fact, the first five alternates are also all over 20 feet.
It should be a great competition between Oak Ridge’s Jacob Berven and D-B’s Kamarion Marshall. Watch out for Abingdon’s James Whitted as well.
Girls high jump: Though D-B sophomore Samantha Degrace has gone relatively unchallenged this season, with the exception of last week’s DC/TC Relays, she’ll get some competition on Friday.
Oak Ridge’s Olivia Land, Science Hill’s Anna Smith and West Greene’s Macy Hinkle are coming off recent clearances of 5 feet.
RELAYS
Boys 4x800-meter relay: With a loaded Daniel Boone squad going up against Abingdon, the eight-minute barrier and meet record are on thin ice.
If everything works out, three teams could give the barrier a serious challenge.
Girls 4x100-meter relay: Dobyns-Bennett is the top-seeded team, but Oak Ridge is not far behind. It should be a fairly interesting race on the oval between two longtime rivals.
SPRINTS
Boys 200-meter dash: In what might be the deepest sprinting event in many moons, Greeneville’s Jaden Stevenson leads a star-studded field. He has a season best that’s below both the automatic timing and hand-held meet records.
Abingdon’s Xander Brown — Stevenson’s training partner — should be right in the race to go below the meet record as well.
Girls 100-meter dash: Morristown West freshman Amyia Freeman, having already run 12.52 earlier this season, certainly has the potential to do something big.
Abingdon’s Chloe Odum ran a wind-legal 12.64 last week in Kingsport, so it should be a fairly competitive race.
HURDLES
Boys 110-meter hurdles: D-B’s Brayden Simpson is the defending champion, but Wise Central senior Maddox Reynolds is out for revenge after being beaten at the line in this race almost three years ago. Both are very close to dipping under 15 seconds, so the race should be hotly contested.
Girls 100-meter hurdles: Degrace again comes in as the favorite, but it might not be as easy as it looks. Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger has not really been challenged in a hurdling event since indoors and she might be due for a big day.
DISTANCE
Boys 1,600-meter run: Daniel Boone’s Levi Streeval might be one of the hottest runners in the state after posting a time of 4:10 as well as a 1:52 in the 800 over the past two weeks.
He’s currently seeded under the meet record and a good field is behind him.
Girls 3,200-meter run: Abingdon’s Makaleigh Jessee has been the top seed in the event all season and when she toes the line Friday against defending champion Zoe Arrington of Tennessee High, big things could happen.
Since both are doing only the eight-lapper, eclipsing the 11-minute barrier is a real possibility. In Southwest Virginia, only Virginia High’s Maria Large and Kelsey Harrington have accomplished the feat, and both ended up being multi-time state champions.