Following a year’s hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the area’s premier high school basketball tournament returns with one of the strongest fields on record.
The 38th Arby’s Classic gets underway on Monday inside Bristol’s Viking Hall with a lot of good local flavor and some out-of-town spice added to the mix.
SHORT HISTORY
The Arby’s Classic came to life during the 1982 high school basketball season, when Tennessee High traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, to play in the King of the Bluegrass tournament.
Upon returning home, late Vikings coach Dale Burns and athletic director Bill Bingham began planning to have a similar tournament right after Christmas to take advantage of the newly constructed Viking Hall.
The last local team to win the Arby’s Classic was Science Hill in 1999, coached at the time by Mike Poe.
A LOOK AT THE TEAMS
The following is a brief look at each team competing in the tournament, both locally and out of state. In total, this year’s field features four defending state champions and six other teams that made their respective state tournaments.
Because of a coronavirus outbreak, North Carolina’s Myers Park withdrew from the tournament on Friday. Twin Springs replaces the Mustangs and will meet Knox Catholic in the opening game on Monday. Union has been reshuffled and will meet Greeneville on Monday at 7 p.m.
ABINGDON FALCONS
Location: Abingdon
Coach: Aaron Williams
Players to watch: Evan Ramsey (Jr.), Haynes Carter (Sr.)
The Falcons will ride the 7-foot Ramsey, skilled as both an inside presence and as a passing threat, most of the way. Backup big Reece Ketron is 6-8 and only a sophomore. All-state football star Carter highlights a trio of experienced guards.
AMARILLO SANDIES
Location: Amarillo, Texas
Coach: Jason Pillion
Players to watch: Brendan Hausen (Sr.), Cole Hornecker (Sr.), Damonze Woods (Sr.)
The Sandies bring three high-level players into the tournament, including sharpshooter Hausen. He’s a Villanova signee and one of the country’s outstanding shooters.
The big man in the middle — the 7-foot Hornecker — has signed with Southern Illinois and wing Woods with UT-Arlington.
BEARDEN BULLDOGS
Location: Knoxville
Coach: Jeremy Parrott
Players to watch: Elijah Bredwood (Sr.), Walker Kyle (Sr.)
While the team may not have as much firepower as in past years, the Bulldogs play hard and have already won a big event in East Tennessee this season: the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East. Bredwood is a solid outside shooter and can get to the bucket and Kyle does a lot of the dirty work inside.
BERKMAR PATRIOTS
Location: Lilburn, Georgia
Coach: Greg Phillips
Players to watch: Malique Ewin (Sr.), Jermahri Hill (Sr.)
The Patriots, ranked 11th in the preseason MaxPreps poll, are led by 6-10 Malique Ewin, who has signed with Mississippi. Hill — a talented 6-4 senior guard — is also a highly touted NCAA Division I prospect, having received offers from Georgia and Tennessee Tech.
DR. PHILLIPS PANTHERS
Location: Orlando, Florida
Coach: Ben Witherspoon
Players to watch: Ernest Udeh Jr. (Sr.), Riley Kugel (Sr.), Denzel Aberdeen (Sr.)
Talk about one of the most loaded teams to ever set foot in the Arby’s, the Panthers are ranked inside the MaxPreps top 10 poll. The defending Florida 7A champion Panthers have a plethora of talent and Kansas signee Udeh, Mississippi State signee Kugel and Florida signee Aberdeen.
DORMAN CAVALIERS
Location: Roebuck, South Carolina
Coach: Thomas Ryan
Players to watch: Noah Clowney (Sr.), Jordan Surratt (Sr.)
The Cavs have a dynasty in the Palmetto State, having won four of the past five state championships. Clowney — a 6-9 Sports Illustrated preseason All-America pick — recently signed with Alabama, and Surratt inked with USC Upstate.
EAST HAMILTON HURRICANES
Location: Ooltewah
Coach: Andy Webb
Players to watch: Cade Pendleton (Sr.)
The 6-10 Pendleton is a double-double machine and one of the better shooting big men in the tournament. The Hurricanes are heading back to East Tennessee for the second time in a month.
GREENEVILLE GREENE DEVILS
Location: Greeneville
Coach: Brad Woolsey
Players to watch: Ja’Kobi Gillespie (Sr.), Reid Satterfield (Sr.)
The defending TSSAA Class AA champion Greene Devils are led by Gillespie, who has inked with Belmont and was a “Mr. Basketball” finalist last season. Fellow senior shooting guard Reid Satterfield has committed to Tusculum.
JONESBORO GOLDEN HURRICANE
Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas
Coach: Wes Swift
Players to watch: Amarion Wilson (Sr.), Jesse Washington (Sr.)
The defending Arkansas 5A champion Golden Hurricane will be without Oklahoma State commit Quion Williams as he recovers from a knee injury, but that doesn’t mean the squad will be without talent.
Wilson and Washington — both guards — have received considerable interest from Arkansas State, Cleveland State and several other mid-major programs.
KNOX CATHOLIC FIGHTING IRISH
Location: Knoxville
Coach: Mike Hutchens
Players to watch: B.J. Edwards (Sr.), Blue Cain (Jr.)
The tandem of Cain and Edwards will be one of the most exciting ones to watch in recent years, right up there with Bearden’s Ques Glover and Trent Stephney. Edwards — a Johnson City native — has already signed with Tennessee. Cain is one of the state’s rising stars.
LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN CRUSADERS
Location: Brookville, New York
Coach: John Buck
Players to watch: Jayden Pierre (Sr.), Jayden Reid (Jr.)
No team from New York has ever won the Arby’s, but nationally ranked Long Island Lutheran probably brings in one of the better teams since Wings Academy of the Bronx came in 2016.
Pierre, one of the most creative guards in the country, has inked with Providence. Reid is one of the top prospects in the 2023 class and has drawn interest from Robert Morris, Dayton and Stony Brook.
TABERNACLE BAPTIST FALCONS
Location: Freeport, Grand Bahamas
Coach: Kevin Clarke
Players to watch: Jomo Carter (Jr.), Adam Minus (Sr.)
The Falcons have been an Arby’s Classic staple since first making an appearance in 1999. Clarke’s squad this season has a good mixture of size and skill, highlighted by the 6-9 Carter and 6-5 Minus, a guard.
TAMPA CATHOLIC CRUSADERS
Location: Tampa, Florida
Coach: Don Dziagwa
Players to watch: Ed Bronson (Jr.), Karter Knox (So.), Isaiah Campbell-Finch (Fr.)
The Crusaders tout a trio of high-level talent that includes Knox, the brother of New York Knicks guard Kevin Knox. The younger Knox is rated the 13th-best sophomore guard in the nation by ESPN.
Bronson has an offer from Fairfield. Campbell-Finch received an offer from Cleveland State before ever playing a high school game.
TENNESSEE HIGH VIKINGS
Location: Bristol
Coach: Michael McMeans
Players to watch: Brandon Dufore (Jr.)
The host Vikings face a huge task against Long Island Lutheran in the opening round. Dufore brings a good length and athleticism element to McMeans’ squad.
TWIN SPRINGS TITANS
Location: Nickelsville
Coach: Ty Webb
Players to watch: Connor Lane (Jr.)
The Titans are replacing Myers Park after the North Carolina team was forced to drop out Friday because of coronavirus issues. Lane recently scored his 1,000th point and the Titans — along with Eastside — are one of the early favorites in the Cumberland District this year. Webb’s crew will meet Knox Catholic in the opening game on Monday at 1 p.m.
UNION BEARS
Location: Big Stone Gap
Coach: Zack Moore
Player to watch: Bradley Bunch (Sr.)
The defending VHSL Class 2 champion Bears make a foray into the field for the second time in four years after becoming the first team from Wise County to win an Arby’s game in 2018.
Bunch — last season’s Class 2 player of the year — has already had a few good games, including hanging 30-plus in a game at Viking Hall earlier in the month.
VOLUNTEER FALCONS
Location: Church Hill
Coach: Mike Poe
Players to watch: Andrew Knittel (Sr.), Bradin Minton (Jr.)
The Falcons have a talented group of guards whose ability to both shoot and handle the ball is among the best in the area.
Poe returns to the Arby’s as a coach once again and is the last coach to lead a local team to the tournament title.
WEST RIDGE WOLVES
Location: Blountville
Coach: John Dyer
Players to watch: Ty Barb (Sr.), Wade Witcher (Jr.)
In the first year of the school, West Ridge has a solid squad of eight seniors and five juniors. Barb is a hard-cutting guard that can get to the bucket with his physicality. Witcher is a bit more creative and has come on strong in the early season.