ELIZABETHTON — Registration is underway for the 28th annual William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur, which will held June 24-26 at Elizabethton Golf Course.
The popular tournament drew a field of 125 golfers last year and organizers are hoping to at least match that number this time around.
“We’re excited to get going again this year,” tournament director Mike Matheson said Tuesday during a news conference announcing the event. “We think with the food, the gifts and what you have a chance to win here is second to none.”
The 54-hole tournament is a points event for the Tennessee Golf Association player of the year awards in the championship and senior divisions. It’s also part of the Tri-Cities Amateur Tour, a loosely organized association of local tournaments used to choose the area’s top golfer by the end of the summer.
There are four levels of competition offered. In addition to the championship, senior (50-and-older) and super senior (65-up) divisions, match-play flights are for players of all handicaps to compete.
In the championship division, the top 30 players plus ties after the second round will make the cut and qualify to play in the final round.
“On Saturday, a lot of the guys will say, ‘What do you think the cut is going to be today,’ ” Matheson said.
Everyone who makes the cut earns prize money, paid out in pro shop merchandise. Last year, the tournament gave out almost $13,000 in winnings.
Birdies are usually plentiful on the 6,400-yard course with receptive greens that have the kind of slopes conducive to getting approach shots close. It usually adds up to low scores.
“If you play good, you come back,” Matheson said. “If you trick it up … we start at 7 o’clock and the last tee time is usually around 3. We have to get done. On Sunday, it’s usually set up to score.”
Nick Cohen is the defending champion, and Mike Poe has won the seniors division eight times.
“We’ve had a lot of good players here,” Matheson said.
THE DETAILS
The entry fee is $165 ($115 for Elizabethton members) and includes three days of tournament golf and carts, a practice round, lunch each day, range balls and a tee gift.
Invitations were mailed out Tuesday, but the tournament is open to everyone. The entry deadline is June 21. Call the golf course at (423) 8542-8051 for more entry information.