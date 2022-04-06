The 42nd edition of the Six Rivers Relays presented by Watauga Orthopaedics high school track & field meet returns to the local track foray on Friday, May 6.
This year's meet will be held at Science Hill's Kermit Tipton Stadium in Johnson City.
The following is the second edition of the weekly checklist based on entries into the meet as of Wednesday. The first five alternates in each event are also listed.
Only the top nine entries, including ties, will be eligible to compete. Athletes and relay teams must also meet the minimum standards this year.
The standards are calculated based on the average of the last (if fewer than nine participants in the event) or ninth-place (if nine or more participants in the event) finisher over the last 10 editions of the meet.
The times and marks are season bests, not personal bests. Schools are allowed two entries per individual event and one relay team.