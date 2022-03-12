The Upper Lakes Conference could be one of the most competitive high school baseball leagues in the state of Tennessee.
That old adage that says any team could beat any other in the conference on any given night is likely to play out on ballfields throughout the season.
VOLUNTEER
A trio of talented pitchers leads the way for Falcons, keyed by the arm of sophomore Connor Haynes. Haynes was tops on the team in wins and ERA in 2021.
Junior Zach Justice is at shortstop when not throwing. Garrison Barrett — a fierce competitor at quarterback on the football field and an all-conference basketball player — moves into the role of starting pitcher, one with a lively fastball.
Senior Cooper Smith leads the defense as a talented second baseman, and senior Austin Goldie is confident at catcher. Riley Littleton swarms the outfield, and Colby Lawson is a solid outfielder and batter.
“This team has come a long way since we ramped up,” Volunteer coach Josh Peterson said. “They are a family and play together well. I think if we stay focused on the little things then the bigger things will take care of themselves.”
SULLIVAN EAST
Junior Tyson Mitchell returns to lead the Patriots after posting a 1.68 ERA a year ago. Junior Corbin Dickenson and senior Dylan Bartley join him in the starting rotation.
Bartley, known for his exploits on the basketball court, is effective on the diamond. Playing at third or first base when not pitching, he batted .442 last year. Dickenson, a shortstop, had a .333 average and catcher Justice Dillard hit .341.
Veteran coach Mike Breuninger said he looks forward to competing in the new conference, which he feels is up for grabs.
TENNESSEE HIGH
The Vikings, who reached the 2021 District 1-AAA championship round before losing to Science Hill, will be a favorite in their new league.
Despite some key personnel losses, Tennessee High has a solid rotation led by Noah Smith, who went 4-0 with a 2.06 ERA and 26 strikeouts last season. Logan Quales (30 strikeouts), Brayden Blevins (25) and Payne Ladd (18) give the Vikings depth.
Evan Mutter, who batted .430 with 11 doubles and 30 RBIs last year, is a leader in the infield and at the plate after a season. Blevins hit .356 and drove in 39 runs. Gregory Harris and Garrett Cross, who posted a .550 on-base percentage, add to the lineup.
Coach Preston Roberts said his group is shy about its goals for the season.
“I really like the makeup of this team,” Roberts said. “We have different personalities that mesh well together in the clubhouse and on the field. We are sort of a veteran team with several returning starters. The goal is obviously to, stay healthy, get better as the season progresses and make a run in the postseason like we have in the past several years.
ELIZABETHTON
Pitcher Gage Treadway went 8-0 with a 2.3 ERA in 2021 and the Cyclones are counting another excellent year. Peyton Johnson enters the starting rotation for the first time on varsity.
When not on the mound, Johnson is at shortstop and Treadway is the catcher.
Outfielder Zak Workman, a Milligan commit, mans the middle of the lineup. Ethan Meier can play multiple positions and is looked to for solid relief pitching.
Wesley Shankles and Brilee Hurley are solid in the infield, and the outfield is manned by Jack Farris, Kaleb Hambrick and Cade Russell.
“We are young, young, but sometimes these are the teams that can sneak up on people and as a coach are fun to work with because they develop daily,” Elizabethton coach Ryan Presnell said. “We are going to put a team on the field with incredible work ethic are going to bring energy to the park every day.”
UNICOI COUNTY
Junior Lucas Slagle, a multisport star, looks to shine on the diamond after a strong finish to the 2021 season. The 6-foot-6 right-hander also brings power to the plate after hitting eight home runs a year ago.
Eli Nelson, Brayden Hendrickson and Chris Chavez also get their turns on the mound.
The Blue Devils graduated some high-impact players from last season’s District 1-AA championship team, but they count all-state catcher Valentin Batrez — the team leader in multiple offensive categories — among their returning players.
Hendrickson shores up the infield at shortstop when not on the mound. The versatile Chavez is comfortable at both shortstop and third base.
“We are looking for Slagle to lead our pitching staff with support from Hendrickson, Chavez, Nelson, (Alex) Green and Tanner Berry,” Unicoi County coach Chad Gillis said. “We return our entire infield, so we expect our infield play to be a strong point of our defense. Offensively, we return Valentin Batrez. ... He will have great support in Slagle, Hendrickson, Chavez, (Nicky) Satterly and Nelson.”