Dobyns-Bennett is expected to be the biggest challenger to defending TSSAA Class AAA champion Science Hill in the Big 5 Conference baseball race.
The Indians — the last team to beat the Hilltoppers in 2021 before Science Hill made its run to the state title — boasts a solid rotation, led by senior right-hander Jake Timbes. Timbes brings a lot of big-game experience to the staff. Aiden Byington and Turner Stout are juniors who are expected to have big years.
A strong lineup includes Peyton Grimm, an athletic outfielder with power, and Sam Ritz, an outfielder and third baseman with a lot of pop in his bat who can hit to all fields. Catcher Tanner Kilgore is coming off a great sophomore year and Isaac Hale has plenty experience and has worked hard to get stronger. Timbes plays shortstop when not on the mound.
“This group has good talent and is looking to gel this year,” Indians coach Ryan Wagner said. “The guys have worked hard and now is the fun part in getting to compete and play games with their teammates that they will remember forever. We have a super competitive schedule and could have some learning lessons early. We hope this helps us play our best ball in April and May.”
WEST RIDGE
With the strong traditions of Sullivan South, Sullivan North and Sullivan Central coming together to form West Ridge, the Wolves could be a factor in the new Big 5 Conference.
After all, South won the Region 1-AA title behind East Tennessee State commit Drew Hoover, who went 8-1 with 74 strikeouts in 2021. Hoover had a complete-game win over Greeneville in the region tournament, as did Rebels teammate and Milligan commit Marshall Buchanan in a win over Unicoi County for the championship.
Jackson Dean adds to a strong rotation.
Top position players include third baseman Sean Reed, who hit .487 with 14 doubles and 39 RBIs last season. Hoover, who plays left field and first base, batted .444 with 12 doubles and 37 RBIs. Center fielder Isaac Haynie is a clutch player who has come through in big moments.
“It’s exciting to come together with the new school. These kids have the opportunity to do something few people do to start something new,” West Ridge coach Michael Hoover said. “Hopefully by the end of the year, we will have a chance to compete and be successful. We have a chance to be good in May when tournament season starts.”
SCIENCE HILL
The Hilltoppers, who closed the 2021 season on a 14-game winning streak, return plenty of talent. It starts with Cole Torbett, the 2021 Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association player of the year. Committed to Middle Tennessee, the senior southpaw went 8-1 with a 1.79 ERA last season. A center fielder when not pitching, he batted .381.
Jack Torbett, his cousin, is sidelined by injury but pushing to get back. He hit .396 last season. Sophomore outfielder Landon Smelser was a key contributor in the field and at the plate with a .392 average.
The deep bullpen features Gavin Briggs, who went 6-2 last season, and relievers Caleb McBride and Spencer Powell, who combined for six saves.
Nate Conner, a junior left-hander, is expected to see more action on the mound. As a first baseman, he hit .376 last season. Briggs, a standout outfielder when not pitching, batted.355. Jaxon Diamond gives the ’Toppers more pop at the plate.
“With a lot of returning players from the 2021 state championship team that went 34-9, we have a chance to be a top team once again,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “The road will be difficult as we focus on being prepared for many challenges.”
DANIEL BOONE
The Trailblazers pushed the eventual state champions to the limit, losing three one-run games to Science Hill in 2021. However, graduation hit Daniel Boone hard though good talent remains.
Junior Brogan Jones, an ETSU commit, brings experience as a right-handed pitcher and shortstop. Fellow junior Griffen Jones is an athletic outfielder who can cover a lot of ground. Freshman right-hander Graham Jones looks to accumulate innings.
Other pitchers are junior Aiden Roller, a crafty lefty who can throw three pitches for strikes ,and strong-armed sophomore Brayden Blankenship. Seniors in the infield are Hudson York, Zach Zuehlke, JT Sipos and Will Stevens.
“We are talented but very young,” Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “We will have to grow up quick in order to compete with a strong nonconference schedule and the always-tough (league) schedule. We know what is in front of us, but I like our toughness.”
DAVID CROCKETT
The Pioneers could be tough as well, particularly when 6-foot-6 right hander Gage Peterson is on the mound. His velocity is good and he has a good command of the strike zone.
Garrett Leonard is the team’s No. 2 pitcher as well as a strong hitter and a good middle infielder. Lefty Jacob Ayers changes the pace and creates some tough pitching matchups.
Noah Oster, a newcomer to the team, is the leadoff batter and a speedy outfielder. Hayden Osburn, described as a Swiss army knife, is primarily a third baseman but can contribute at multiple positions. Caleb Bradburn and Brenden Reid bring strong defensive efforts at catcher and other spots, and Nate Laws is a steady presence in the infield with an ability to turn double plays.
“We look to compete with whoever steps across the lines with us,” Crockett coach Spencer Street said. “With a tough schedule, we look to be ready to play our best baseball in May. We are senior-heavy and that presence in the dugout and locker room is felt every day. The guys work hard and love each other.”
CHEROKEE
The Chiefs have a new lease on life after leaving the former Big 7 Conference for a new league: District 2’s Twin Lakes Conference. Matt Newton, a Johnson University commit and 2021 all-conference pick, is the ace. He’s a catcher when not pitcher, and sophomore Cole Putnal will catch some and play first base.
Other defensive standouts include middle infielder Aidan Webb and Brady LeRoy.
“We are looking to be competitive in every game this season, as we have a new coaching staff and a fresh slate in a new conference,” Chiefs coach Drew Patterson said. “We are a somewhat veteran team with a great group of kids who want to play at a high level. We expect to grow this season as a program, and we look forward to seeing how this year will pan out.”