KINGSPORT — Dillon Hodge beat the odds to win his first race of the season at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night.
With his dad, Johnny, serving as his pit crew, the 18-year-old Kingsport driver grabbed the lead at the start of the NASCAR Weekly Series Late Model Stock feature and led all 60 laps.
With his No. 51 Chevrolet out front, Hodge wasn’t about to relinquish the lead. He held off points leader Nik Williams on the three-eighths-mile concrete oval to score his first win since 2018.
”We’ve been fast the last couple of weeks,” Hodge said. ”Bobby Hall did some work to the car and I really liked it. I was pretty confident in the car. It was just me, whether I could make the 60 laps around here.
”About 40 laps in, my hands were getting numb, but he wasn’t catching me. So I just drove away.”
Williams, the 2019 track champion driving the black No. 32 Chevrolet, kept the pressure on Hodge, who held about a two-car length advantage. With 10 laps to go, Hodge started inching away and he won by four car lengths.
Williams was glad to see Hodge could win if he couldn’t. The two are fast friends, growing up racing on the same go-kart team with which they often traveled and roomed together. Williams was among the first to congratulate Hodge after the victory.
”It was a good points night as I finished ahead of who I needed to. We got the pole and an extra point, but the car just wasn’t there to get the win tonight,” Williams said.
”Dylan and I have raced together since we were little. It’s cool to see him up here in victory lane.”
Brad Housewright kept his grip on second place in the points with another top-three finish in the white No. 88 Chevy. Wayne Hale and Joey Trent, who like Housewright both have one win this season, finished fourth and fifth.
SPORTSMAN SPECTACULAR
Rusty Clendenin and Kevin Wolfe had the best duel of the season, running side by side for 22 of the 30 laps with six lead changes in the Sportsman feature.
Clendenin finally cleared Wolfe with two laps to go and drove his white No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro to his sixth win of the season.
”You have some drivers you can race hard and you can trust them,” said Clendenin, a Church Hill driver. ”If we could run every race like that, door to door, I’d be tickled pink.”
Wolfe, who was driving the black No. 17 Camaro, had the advantage in turns 1-2, but Clendenin often pulled back up in turns 3-4.
Wolfe said the drivers have a great deal of respect for each other.
”A lot of it is trust. He’s not going to take me out and if there’s contact, it’s incidental,” Wolfe said. ”That last lap if I could have gotten to him, though, I would have tried to wiggle him.”
Wolfe was disqualified for refusing to tear down his motor down after the race, and Jenna Wagner moved up to the runner-up spot. Chris Tunnell, Marty Tunnell and Austin Brooks rounded out the top five.
PURE 4 EXCITEMENT
Proving that rubbing is racing, Keith Helton made a final-lap pass of Kenny Absher to win a special 35-lap Pure 4 race.
Coming off turn 2 with two laps to go, Helton’s orange No. 9 Saturn moved to the inside of Absher’s No. 11 Toyota as the two traded sheet metal. The move led to the winning pass and the second win of the season for Helton, who is running a limited schedule.
”It was a lot of fun. We had to come through the field but got lucky and had a couple of cautions so I could get up there to him," Helton said. "I have a lot of respect for Kenny. I watched him growing up when he raced my dad. I was getting around a lapped car and got into him. I figured he would get back into me and pay me back.”
There were no hard feelings between the Kingsport drivers. Absher did, however, have crew members from Brandon Sutherland’s team confront him after the race. Contact between Absher and Sutherland earlier in the race led to Sutherland’s No. 25 car overheating and falling out of the race.
”It was some good racing and I hate that Brandon went out,” Absher said. ”He got me going down the front straightaway and I got him back going into 3. I hit him, but I think he slowed down a little bit. But I was trying to get to him and let him know I wasn’t happy.”
Bruce Crumbley, Chad Jeffers and Braedan Christian took the third through fifth positions.
SWECKER SWEEP
Jay Swecker avoided a pair of multicar pileups to win the first of two Pure Street features.
The driver of the orange and black No. 77 Camaro held off a hard-charging Tony Dockery in the opener. Billy Walters, Jamie Meadows and Buzz Smith rounded out the top five.
Swecker completed the sweep after taking the lead from Austin Walters with four laps to go in the nightcap. The wins were Swecker’s fifth and sixth of the season.
Dockery got around Austin Walters to finish second. Billy Walters, Austin’s father, was fourth and Rob Austin fifth.
MOD 4 STREAK ENDS
Kevin Canter and Dennis Arnold crossed the finish line 1-2 for the eighth consecutive race in the Mod 4 class, but that wasn’t the end result.
Canter was disqualified for refusing to go through a post-race engine teardown on his No. 3 Ford. He had plans to race the car at Motor Mile Speedway in Dublin, Virginia, on Saturday and didn't want to go through the extra work of putting the car back together.
The DQ ended his streak of nine straight wins at Kingsport to start the season.
Arnold picked up his first win in the No. 71 Chevrolet ahead of Billy Duty, who finished second in the No. 21 Wood Brothers-inspired Pontiac.
Hershell Robinette, the grandfather of Canter, moved up to third, and Ted Glover Jr. and Joey Amburgey rounded out the top five.