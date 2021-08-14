KINGSPORT — Chase Dixon has made three trips to his home track, Kingsport Speedway, this season. Three times, he’s left the three-eighths-mile concrete oval a winner.
Driving the No. 07 Toyota, Dixon jumped to lead over pole-sitter Joey Trent at the start of the first of scheduled twin 35-lap NASCAR Weekly Series Late Model Stock features.
Dixon pulled away by a couple of car lengths as the battle for second place raged behind him. Trent was battling Ronnie McCarty for the runner-up spot when their cars made contact coming off turn 2, sending McCarty in a spin toward the inside wall.
Dixon, an 18-year-old from Abingdon, again pulled away on the restart, and Trent held off points leader Nik Williams the remainder of the race. Derek Lane finished fourth and Brad Housewright fifth.
Heavy rain and lightning at the opening of the Mod 4 feature ended the night’s action, forcing the cancellation of the second Late Model feature and a Sportsman feature.
Dixon claimed his third win in four Kingsport starts. Trent won a second feature during Dixon’s first trip back home. On two of his visits, Dixon won the first 35-lap feature only to see the second race rained out.
“I can thank everybody enough who makes this possible, including my family and the good Lord above,” Dixon said. “We’ve shown up three times now and have taken a win each time, pretty impressive. I was really pushing the issue the first race, but I wish we could have raced the second race because I believe we would have had something.”
A protest was lodged against Dixon’s entry after the race, but the car passed inspection.
Trent was able to keep within the two-car interval of Dixon but couldn't get within striking distance in his orange No. 32 Chevrolet.
“He was able to get us at the start of the race,” Trent said. “As the race went on, I was pushing him pretty hard trying to get around him. As the laps went on, it equalized and I couldn’t close that two car-length gap."
Holding off a pair of former track champions in Williams and McCarty made his second-place finish sweeter, however.
“I feel good about that. Of course, Nik does such a great job,” Trent said. “It seemed like we raced 30 laps either bumper to bumper or side by side. It was nip and tuck. He’s such a talented racer and it’s fun to race against him.”
PURE 4
Brandon Sutherland earned a wire-to-wire victory in the 20-lap Pure 4 feature, his fifth win of the season. Close behind the Johnson City driver was the No. 26 of Kingsport's John Ketron, who challenged throughout the caution-free race.
David “Animal” Trent finished third, and Billy Byington and Chad Jeffers rounded out the top five.
PURE STREET
Jay Swecker went from fourth to first on the opening lap and led the rest of the way in the 25-lap Pure Street feature.
After going winless in 2020, the Kingsport driver has a division-leading seven victories this season.
Billy Walters, who started on the outside pole, stayed in hot pursuit of Swecker to finish second. Tony Dockery and Rob Austin traded the third spot on three occasions, and Dockery finished a half-car length behind in fourth. Brian Eggers finished fifth.