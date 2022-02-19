JOHNSON CITY — On a banner day for both programs, Dobyns-Bennett had 10 wrestlers qualify for state and Science Hill eight from Saturday’s TSSAA Section 1-AA tournament at the Topper Palace.
The Hilltoppers boasted five individual champions and the Indians had three.
Maryville finished atop the team standings with 177.5 points, followed by D-B (169) and Science Hill (152.5).
Gavin Armstrong started the Dobyns-Bennett bounty by pinning Maryville’s Coen Lovin for the 120-pound sectional championship. Jake Dempsey pulled out a 3-1 sudden victory to capture the 138 final and Max Norman pinned Heritage’s Nathan McKee in 1:09 to win the 145 final.
Three other Tribe wrestlers — Cannon Mullins (132), Jimmy Taylor (170) and Garrett Crowder (220) — reached the final round. Also state-bound from D-B are Robby Irvin, who placed third at 160, and fourth-place finishers Judah Moore (126), Xander Harris (152) and Aidan Rhoton (195).
Science Hill’s individual champions were Stiles Miller (106), Dylan Winters (126), Tripp Miller (152), Devon Medina (195) and heavyweight Keimel Redford. James Ferrell (138) and Perry Tate (182) won their consolation matches to finish third and qualify for state, and Peyton Pridemore was fourth at 170.
Daniel Boone’s Michael Hughes qualified for state with his fourth-place finish at 138.
GIRLS REGION
Sullivan East and Science Hill each had four girls qualify for state during Friday’s Region 1 girls championships.
The Lady Patriots’ Hailey Robinson (138 pounds) and Amelia Malcolm (145) earned runner-up finishes, and Wachipi Hamelryck (120) and Christa Whitaker-Fortner (185) both finished third.
The Lady Hilltoppers’ Emily Mattison won at 114 pounds, Ansley Reed (120) reached the final, Alex Costello (126) and Dakota Ward (132) both earned fourth-place finishes.
Other state qualifiers included Dobyns-Bennett’s Alivia Ryan, the champion at 100 after pinning Maryville Heritage’s Alex McDonald; West Ridge’s Angel Coger, the runner- up at 152; Daniel Boone’s Sallie Lundy (152); and Elizabethton’s Sophia Perry (132).
Gibbs won the team title 155-81 over Greeneville. Science Hill finished fourth and Sullivan East was fifth.