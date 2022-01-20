High school sports and small communities often go hand in hand, and nowhere is that more evident than at Twin Springs.
Football was a special season this past fall, but basketball has been supreme in Nickelsville for many years. And with fans back in the stands this winter, the “Big Red Army” has shown out again and again for a flourishing program.
“Part of what makes our community special is the support they give our sports teams. Playing with the Big Red Army stomping the bleachers and exploding with cheers after a dunk or taking a charge, there’s nothing else like it,” Twin Springs coach Ty Webb said. “We have hard-working people and they love to watch hard-working kids on the floor. It’s a special connection that the players have with the fans.”
Two of the Titans’ main catalysts are juniors Connor Lane and Bradley Owens. Lane has already surpassed 1,000 career points and Owens is well on his way to do the same later this season.
The tandem is tough to stop on any given night, and that poses headaches for other Cumberland District foes.
“Having players that are able to do pretty much anything you’re asking them to do makes my job a lot easier,” Webb said. “Then there are times where they do something that just makes you go, ‘Wow, how did he do that?!’ It’s been a lot of fun watching (Connor and Brad) and our team grow as players and young men over the last two years.”
“We’ve been playing together for a long time and we really do help each other out when one of us isn’t hitting during the game,” Lane said.
“I trust him and that’s really one of the biggest keys.”
Lane and Owens have played together for years and their on-court chemistry is poetry in motion when the offense is clicking. If one is not draining buckets, the other is.
If both are on, opponents are in a world of hurt.
“I think we really have worked hard and have earned that target on our backs,” Lane noted.
Added Owens: “We really do have a good 1-2 punch and the two of us together really do make for a tough matchup.”
The Titans are not just about Lane and Owens. Players such as Mason Elliott, Ryan Horne, Brady Castle and Tristan Counts have executed critical minutes already this season.
“Ryan has played some great defense for us and Mason has made some big buckets for us this season,” Owens noted.
One of the Titans’ driving motivations is last season’s 49-48 loss to Holston in the Region 1D semifinals. Webb’s crew was out front late after rallying from a big deficit in the third quarter.
Holston’s Nick Delatos hit a driving layup with eight seconds remaining for what proved to be the game-winning bucket. Twin Springs had a chance at the bitter end, but a desperation shot went wide right.
“Yes, that one still stings. I know I think about it a lot,” Owens said.
Added Webb: “You know you have to learn from it and move on, but that game stung for a while. Sometimes in sports the best way to learn is to fail. I think our kids, who mostly were sophomores, learned some valuable lessons in that game and it definitely motivated us. We just hope we are fortunate enough to get another opportunity.”
Webb — a Twin Springs alum who helped the Titans reach the Group A finals his senior year in 2005 — is in his third season back home. He’s helped turn the proud program back in the right direction, reaching the region tournament in his first season and getting to the semifinals last season.
Twin Springs (9-5, 3-0) — which has played a tough out-of-league schedule that included an appearance in the 38th annual Arby’s Classic — sits atop the Cumberland District standings.
This season, the bar is set high, but Webb knows that is the way expectations should be for a program with such a basketball-rich history as Twin Springs.
“This program has been a part of my family pretty much since the school opened. We’ve had someone in the family play basketball for this school just about every year of the school’s existence,” Webb said. “Beyond that, I can remember being a kid and watching those ’90s teams with Landon Bays, Stacy Ervin, Matt Bays and others and they were like heroes to all of us.
“It’s a pretty special thing to still be a part of this program.”
“I’ve loved every second of playing for Coach Webb,” Lane said. “The last two years have been awesome and it’s great to see how quickly the program has turned around.”