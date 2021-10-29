Here are the latest scoring updates from high school football around the region on this rainy Sports Live Friday night:
Northeast Tennessee
Chuckey-Doak 32, West Greene 16 (4Q)
Cloudland 38, North Greene 8
Claiborne 18, Cumberland Gap 16
Daniel Boone 27, Hampton 14
David Crockett 14, Richlands, Va. 7
Elizabethton 56, Seymour 18
Morristown East 25, William Blount 22 (4Q)
Science Hill 21, Dobyns-Bennett 3
Tennessee High 30, Cherokee 10
Unicoi County 52, Johnson County 6 (4Q)
Volunteer 35, Sullivan East 13
West Ridge 35, Jefferson County 12
Southwest Virginia
Tuesday
Twin Springs 34, Castlewood 0
Virginia High 35, Lebanon 0
Thursday
Lee 48, John Battle 0
Friday
Abingdon 23, Union 0
Bluefield, W.Va. 21, Ridgeview 19
Central 28, Gate City 0
Twin Springs 16, Thomas Walker 12
Castlewood at Pikeville, Ky., ccd.
J.I. Burton 2, Rye Cove 0, fft.