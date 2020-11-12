JONESBOROUGH — David Crockett has enjoyed so much success in recent years, it might be hard to believe the Pioneers earned their first-ever playoff win just two years ago.
But with a 3-2 postseason mark under head coach Hayden Chandley, the Pioneers are looked at in a different light these days.
When a good South-Doyle squad rolls into Jonesborough on Friday, Crockett will carry the role of favorite — albeit a slight one.
Kickoff for the TSSAA Class 5A football contest is scheduled for 7 o’clock.
South-Doyle was the runner-up in Region 2, a league that has produced the last two state champions with Knoxville Central winning back-to-back titles.
But the Cherokees’ association with Central isn’t much different from Crockett, which has been eliminated from postseason play in each of the last two years by the Bobcats — and both games were very competitive.
Crockett is 9-2 this season, having won nine games in a row. The Cherokees are 8-3.
South-Doyle hammered Daniel Boone 48-19 in the first round of the playoffs last week while Crockett edged the Trailblazers 20-14 in Week 10.
South-Doyle’s biggest offensive threat is running back Shawn Gary, who gained 161 yards and scored three touchdowns against Boone. Gary has rushed for 1,408 yards and totaled 14 scores on the season.
“He really runs the ball hard for them,” Chandley said. “He’s not really shifty, but he doesn’t have to be. He’s so quick, he just outruns people.”
South-Doyle can throw the ball as well, with quarterback Nick Martin totaling 1,680 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season. Preston Sisler, Anthony Berrier and Terrell Brown are equal threats at receiver positions.
“They are pretty balanced, but definitely want to establish their ground game to set up their pass game,” Chandley said.
When Crockett has the ball, it will need to be able to handle a defensive unit that loves to force the issue.
“Defensively they are probably the most aggressive team we’ve played thus far,” Chandley said. “They like to blitz and come after you on most downs.”
Nick Myers, who had the game-changing interception return for a touchdown against Boone, leads the Cherokees with 80 tackles, 15 for loss. Levi Herald has 14.5 tackles for loss with eight sacks. Sisler has four interceptions.
Crockett counters with standout Prince Kollie, who has rushed for 1,461 yards with 24 touchdowns. He also has three receiving scores. Defensively, he leads the Pioneers with 96 tackles, including 10.5 for loss.
Quarterback Mason Britton has steadily improved, totaling 1,157 yards passing with six scores on the season.
Chandley said he wants the same thing from his team he has gotten throughout the season.
“We challenge our kids each and every week to be the most physical team on the field,” Chandley said. “If we are physical at the line of scrimmage and take care of the football, we will be in good shape.”