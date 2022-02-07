BRISTOL, Va. — The recent Tennessee Songwriters Week Qualifying Round at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum had four winners.
The winners from among 20 who competed are: Ari Silver of Johnson City, Audrey Rose of Flinstone, Ga., Logan Fritz of Abingdon and Noah Spencer of Pounding Mill, Va.
The winner from the regional competition in Johnson City later this month, a Showcase Round, will be among six statewide to earn a moment in the spotlight at The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. The Down Home is the venue for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Tickets on sale now for $15 online. Masks required at the Down Home, as is proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours.
