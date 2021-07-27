The son of an Erwin resident was honored during a posthumous Honorary Green Beret Induction Ceremony at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on July 20.
Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Johnson, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist with the 3rd Special Forces Group, Airborne, was killed in action on Oct. 4, 2017, in Niger after their formation was overwhelmed by enemy contact.
Jeremiah Johnson and Sgt. LaDavid Johnson, a wheeled vehicle mechanic who was also killed during the attack, were both awarded Green Berets during the ceremony by Lt. Gen. Francis Beaudette, Army Special Operations Command commanding general.
“These men represent the very finest our nation has ever produced, stalwart in their dedication to duty, selfless in every aspect of act and of deed, valorous in the face of overwhelming odds and danger, and committed to freeing the oppressed,” Beaudette said.
During the ceremony, each family was presented with a certificate describing the soldiers’ honorary induction into the Special Forces Regiment as well as a shadow box containing an honorary green beret.
Jeremiah Johnson was posthumously awarded the bronze star with “V” device. The “V” device denotes heroism in combat. LaDavid Johnson was awarded the silver star.
“We strive to honor soldiers’ achievements in ways commensurate with their service,” said Beaudette. “This is a tangible and important recognition of the dedication and exemplary service of both Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Johnson and Sgt. LaDavid Johnson.”
The families of Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright and Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, who were also killed during the attack, were present at the ceremony.
Jeremiah Johnson, the son of Erwin resident J.W. Johnson, was originally from Springboro, Ohio, and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2007. He was posthumously promoted to sergeant first class.