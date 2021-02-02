Winter weather scored a knockout punch Tuesday night.
All of the area high school basketball games were postponed with the exception of David Crockett at Science Hill. Those teams were waiting until midday to make a decision.
On the list of postponements were Daniel Boone at Dobyns-Bennett, which has moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m. (girls) and 7:30 (boys).
Volunteer's games at Tennessee High were rescheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. (girls) and 6:30 (boys).
As for Sullivan South at Sullivan Central, that game was moved to Feb. 12.
Johnson County and Sullivan East will give it another try Saturday in Bluff City. The varsity game times are 4:30 p.m. (girls) and 6 o'clock (boys).
Sullivan North at Hampton will become a boys-only game and will be played Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Makeup dates have not been announced for Elizabethton at Unicoi County, Unaka at University High, and North Greene at Cloudland.
Check back for updates.