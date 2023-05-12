JOHNSON CITY — Ty Koch broke the tie and broke Sevier County through to the Region 1-4A baseball championship game.
The District 2-4A champion Smoky Bears pushed four runs across in the sixth inning to defeat Daniel Boone 7-3 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Friday night.
Sevier County (26-7) had loaded the bases with nobody out before Koch faced a 0-2 count with one down. Koch sent a line drive to right field and brought home two runs. Another scored on a wild pitch, and Koch plated himself on a sacrifice fly.
Tennessee Tech commit Drew Mattox went six innings for the Smoky Bears, striking out 10 and walking seven while allowing three earned runs on four hits. Andrew Moore pitched the final inning to get the save, though the Trailblazers (15-13) did load the bases against him.
Despite not allowing a hit until the fourth inning, Boone trailed 2-0 after the opening frame. But the Trailblazers found an explosive response in the top of the third, starting when Griffen Jones got on base with a one-out single.
Slader Tinker then hammered a flyball to center field and sprinted all the way home for an inside-the-park home run, tying the game at 2.
Tim McGonigle’s two-out RBI single in the top of the fourth put Boone ahead 3-2. McGonigle finished 2-for-4.
Trey Shelton pulled Sevier County even in the home half on his RBI single, and the 3-3 tie lasted until the sixth.
Koch went 3-for-3 from the 9-hole and Moore doubled twice. Sevier County ollected eight hits.
Aiden Roller threw five full innings for Boone, striking out three and tossing three scoreless frames.
UP NEXT
Sevier County plays Science Hill for the Region 1-4A title at noon Saturday.
Daniel Boone then faces Jefferson County at 2:30 p.m. for survival, the winner advancing to play at 5 p.m. against the loser of the noon contest. The winner of the last game earns a trip to the 4A sectionals.