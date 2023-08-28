KINGSPORT — It’s been said that to be the best you have to beat the best.
That’s exactly what Jack Smith did on Monday.
Smith, an unheralded rookie, worked himself through a murderer’s row of competition to win the World Long Drive Kingsport championship at Cattails at MeadowView Golf Course.
Smith’s first victory on the WLD tour came after he knocked off reigning World Champion Martin Borgmeier in the semifinals and two-time World Champ Kyle Berkshire in the finals.
“It definitely still hasn’t set in,” said Smith, whose 403-yard drive in the finals handily beat Berkshire and was the longest all week. “When I got Martin done, I was like ‘Who’s next?’ And I got Kyle Berkshire. So it’s not stopping there. It’s definitely unreal. It pushed me to play my best. I’m sure it’s going to set in at some point. I’m just going to keep watching it back.”
In the women’s competition, six-time World Champion Sandra Carlborg of Sweden came out of retirement to win again. She beat three-time World Champ Phillis Metis in the finals.
In the men’s semifinals, Smith put up a drive of 401 yards. Then Borgmeier launched one and let the crowd know he got all of it. When it stopped at 398, Smith had advanced.
Berkshire faced tough matches all day and was challenged in the semifinals until he belted a 394-yard effort to beat Sam Judah.
That set up the final and Smith, who has only been competing since January, was up to the task.
“I didn’t quite put a good number up the way I needed to,” Berkshire said. “But you know what? I’m really happy for Jack. He’s kind of been somewhat of a secret in the world of golf four the last four or five months. But when I saw him come out I was like ‘This is the steal of the century.’ People don’t know how good this kid is. He’s going to be top three in the world within four or five months.”
Carlborg, competing again after giving birth to two children, faced long odds in the championship match considering Meti had unleashed a 343-yard effort in the semifinals.
But the scores are wiped clean in each round and they started from scratch. Carlborg’s 316-yard drive in the finals was good enough to win.
“I had so much fun,” Carlborg said through tears. “I’m working really hard to come back but I didn’t know if I was going to win again after having two kids so I’m so, so happy.”
The two champs were a contrast in styles. Carlborg is animated on almost every shot, waving at the ball to stay in the grid, jumping in the air when it does. Smith, meanwhile, was all business, barely cracking a smile until the title was his.
“It feels pretty awesome,” said Smith, a native of Shreveport, Louisiana who attended LSU but did not play golf. “These guys are unbelievable hitters.”
