WISE — Wise County and City of Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III was recently elected to the Board of Governors for the Criminal Section of the Virginia State Bar for the 2021-2022 term.
The VSB Criminal Law Section deals with problems of crime, criminology, and the administration of criminal law in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The Criminal Law Section broadly represents prosecutors, defense counsel, trial judges, and academics concerned with the criminal justice system in the state.
The Board of Governors for the Criminal Section has 23 members, including Virginia state judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys and law professors.
Slemp, who first took office as commonwealth’s attorney in 2016, serves on the Commonwealth’s Attorney Services Council, the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association Criminal Justice Conference, the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Leadership Institute, as an adjunct professor at UVA Wise and Regent University, and as a continuing legal education programs lecturer across Virginia.