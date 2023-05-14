LEXINGTON, Va. — A long day of baseball resulted in a doubleheader split for East Tennessee State and VMI.
ETSU first baseman Cameron Sisneros continued his hot hitting with a home run in each game as VMI won the opener 7-6 and the Bucs took the nightcap 9-6.
A week after hitting five home runs in a three-game series at Oklahoma State, Sisneros had a grand slam in the opener and a solo home run in the second game. He went 7 for 15 in the three-game series and raised his batting average to .386.
The split left ETSU 23-26 overall, 8-10 in the Southern Conference. VMI is 25-26, 9-11.
Skyler Cannady gave the Bucs the early lead in their win with a solo home run in the second inning.
The Keydets were careful with Sisneros in the nightcap, walking him in his first two plate appearances. When VMI finally gave him a pitch to hit, he belted a solo homer — his 13th of the season — for a 4-1 lead.
After VMI climbed to within 4-3, ETSU’s Justin Hanvey added a two-run single in the seventh inning and Nick Iannantone followed with a two-run double for an 8-3 lead and some breathing room. Sisneros added another RBI as the runs kept coming.
ETSU reliever Cade Carlson worked the final five innings, holding VMI to three runs — all on Cole Garrett’s three-run homer in the seventh inning — to pick up his first save. Starter Landon Smiddy (4-6) earned the win.
A six-run eighth inning wasn’t enough for the Bucs in the first game. The Keydets opened a 7-0 lead through six innings before the Bucs began to come back.
ETSU, which had five runners on base in the first two innings without scoring, got its first run when Leo Jiminian scored on a wild pitch. Sisneros then blasted a grand slam to keep the uprising going.
After Noah Webb’s RBI double made it 7-6, ETSU was in business to try to keep the uprising going. With runners on second and third, VMI reliever Will Riley struck out Justin Hanvey to end the threat.
Riley earned the save with a perfect ninth. He struck out four batters in 1⅓ innings.
Cole Garret and Zac Morris each hit a home run for the Keydets.
ETSU had some good news despite the first-game loss. Tommy Barth, who was injured in the series opener, returned to the team after spending some time in the hospital on Friday night. Barth, who collided with Hanvey in the outfield, was taken off the field in an ambulance. He was in the dugout during Sunday’s action.
The doubleheader was necessitated by a rainout on Saturday.
The Bucs end the regular season at home with a three-game SoCon series against UNC Greensboro beginning Thursday night.