ELIZABETHTON —Nearly 150 living history re-enactors will gather next weekend and add a bit more history to the grounds at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
That’s because the re-enactors portraying frontiersmen, Cherokee warriors and British officials will converge at Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals for the park’s first re-enactment event since it was virtually shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 26th Siege of Fort Watauga on May 15 and 16 will relive the days when the frontier was the land beyond the Blue Ridge.
The siege re-creates one of the many memorable events that took place at Fort Watauga and Sycamore Shoals during the last quarter of the 18th century. The siege tells the story of Cherokee attacks that took place on settlements along the Nolichucky, Watauga, Doe and Holston rivers during the summer of 1776.
The re-enactment will include living history camps, shops and period vendors. There will be re-enactments of the attack on the fort both days. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Several Revolutionary War living history units will take part to make the 18th century come to life during the weekend.
Units include the 2nd South Carolina Regiment, a member of the Continental Line; the South Carolina Rangers, Musgrove’s Mill Militia, the 71st Highlanders, and the British Legion. The host unit is the Washington County Regiment of North Carolina Militia, based at Sycamore Shoals.
Period martial music will be provided by the Sons of Liberty and by the Watauga Valley Fife and Drum Corps.
There will also be a Sutler’s Row, featuring several vendors selling 18th century reproduction items for the colonial enthusiast or the primitive decorator.
Vendors this year include: Fort Vause Outfitters, specializing in finished leather goods; Windhil Woolens, offering hand-processed and dyed woolen goods such as yarn, blankets and clothing; Walnut Hill Embellishments, specializing in 18th century reproduction and historically inspired jewelry; Trader Bob, offering a wide selection of hides and pelts; and Wintergreen Farms, specializing in antique and original items. Other vendors will offer everything from 18th century reproduction clothing and gear to replica housewares and military accoutrements.
Precautions will be taken to minimize the spread of COVID-19. All event activities will occur outdoors, visitors are asked to stay 6 feet apart from other guests, and face masks will be required inside all state park facilities. Face masks are recommended outdoors if social distancing cannot be maintained. Park buildings are subject to closure if maximum capacity is exceeded.
Admission to the event is free. Food concessions are available.
schedule of events
Saturday, May, 15
10 a.m.: Militia Muster and Inspection, Posting the Colors;
10:30 a.m.: Children of the American Revolution, Service of Honor and Wreath Laying;
11:30 a.m.: “The Kinda Good, Often Bad, Generally Ugly Street Life of the 18th Century Underground”;
12:30 p.m.: Lessons from a Canting Crew;
1:30 p.m.: Battle re-enactment — “Siege of Fort Watauga (Part 1)” and Revolutionary War Tactical;
3 p.m.: “Street Life in the 18th Century Gutter”;
4 p.m. Park closes for the day.
Sunday, May 16
10 a.m.: Event opens;
10:30 a.m. Militia Muster and Inspection;
11 a.m.: Church Service;
Noon: “The Kinda Good, Often Bad, Generally Ugly Street Life of the 18th Century Underground”;
1:30 p.m.: Battle re-enactment — “Siege of Fort Watauga (Part 2)” and Revolutionary War Tactical;
3 p.m.: Lessons from a Canting Crew;
3:30 p.m.: Retiring the Colors;
4 p.m.: Event closes.