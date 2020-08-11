ROGERSVILLE – Shirley Grace Arnold received her angel wings in the early morning of Saturday, August 8, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill or anytime at the residence of Delena. A funeral service will be conduct at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Minister Evan Arnold officiating. To view the service live, please go to www.johnsonarrowood.com and click on her obituary page at 7:00 PM on Tuesday. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 12 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Mitchell McKinney, Evan Arnold, Landon Arnold, Jace Nelson, Corbin Hurley, Tallen Hurley, Hunter Aistrop, and Michael Higgins. Honorary Pallbearers will be Payton Arnold and Shane Nelson.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com. If you would like for us to sign the book for you and would like for us to mail you memorial folders, please call us at 423-357-4113.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Arnold family.