SURGOINSVILLE – Sheila Faye Breeding, 69, our Sheila, beloved wife, mother, Nana, sister, friend, unwavering Tennessee fan, faithful NASCAR follower, lover of all cats and dogs, and the greatest hair dresser of all time, opened her eyes in the presence of her Lord early Monday morning October 5, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held from 5:30 – 7:30 PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home, all are welcome to gather. There will not be a formal service. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 9 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be Marty Wagner, Scott Jones, Matt Wilhjelm, Mike Gibson, Jeff Thacker, Jimmy Kindle. Honorary pallbearers will be the grandchildren, West VA friends, and UT Roof Riders.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hawkins County Animal Shelter.
