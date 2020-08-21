JOHNSON CITY — “Bubble team” could have a whole new meaning in the upcoming college basketball season.
East Tennessee State coach Jason Shay commented Thursday on Kentucky coach John Calipari’s idea of teams playing in a bubble-like environment as the NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer are doing. In an ESPN interview, Calipari mentioned ETSU as a possible opponent in his bubble scenario.
Shay is certainly open to the idea.
“Last week, I didn’t know much about it, but moving forward, the bubble might be the way to go if we don’t have fans and if the protocols and the virus continue,” Shay said in a Thursday Zoom conference. “Three of the Power 5 football conferences are still trying to play.
“With basketball, the NCAA is going to want to play, and when is that going to start? I do think bubbles will be feasible. But you have determine for how long and how many games can you get. At this point, I’m not worried who you’re playing against. It’s just let’s play some games.”
Other factors include costs and earning revenue through different avenues.
Obviously, Shay prefers a world where the COVID-19 virus has subsided and the Bucs are playing a normal schedule. But in today’s world, he and other coaches have to be ready for a number of scenarios and contingency plans.
NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt issued a statement Monday that direction would be provided as to whether the season will start on time or a short-term delay will be necessary.
Shay was in a Zoom meeting with other Southern Conference coaches early Thursday morning, and he wants them to come with a plan whether the season starts on time, after Thanksgiving or even later.
“We have to get ahead of the game and have a plan,” he said. “We can’t have suggestions Sept. 16 and bounce them off one another and the league. Right now, it’s a wait and see. We have to have a proactive approach, or we’re going to be dictated on what the parameters are. Obviously, I get the health concerns are first and foremost, but if we’re going to play, we have to have a plan.”
As far as practice, he and the ETSU coaches are approaching it as if the season will start on time without a hitch. They implemented the base offense and have been working on defense the last three and a half weeks.
“We’re still a long ways from November, and we may be in a different place. Who’s to say we’re ready to play in January?” he said. “But we have to have a plan because there is uncertainty. No one can give us a date of this is when we play or this is when things get better. We just have to plan and prepare as if the season is going to start Nov. 10. We will improvise and adjust accordingly from there. If you don’t plan to play in November, you’re going to be behind the 8-ball. As a conference, the SoCon is trying to be proactive.”