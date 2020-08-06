By Joe Avento
JOHNSON CITY — So far, new East Tennessee State basketball coach Jason Shay likes what he sees — and he has a very specific vision for how he wants his team to look when it’s on the court.
“We’ve always tried to play up-tempo, trying to get out and transition, play fast and use our athleticism,” Shay said. “We’re going to play tough, disciplined, aggressive defense. We’re not trying to beat ourselves, trying to contest every shot, contest every pass, make things difficult for our opponent.”
Shay says even though the roster has had quite a bit of turnover from last year’s team, he’s confident he has the players to fulfill his vision.
“We’ve tried to recruit guys that can get out there, run fast, jump high, have some length to them and have some explosiveness,” he said. “That’s what we’ve always tried to recruit. We’re always going to try and push the tempo. I don’t think we’re going to be Loyola Marymount and shoot every six seconds, but anytime you can create fast break points and get easy baskets, it just helps you and helps the winning formula.”
NEW RECRUIT?
There were internet reports that Richard Amaefule, a 6-foot-9 center, has committed to ETSU. He’s from England and attended Blue Ridge High School in St. George, Virginia.
Amaefule reportedly received several offers from high majors heading into his senior year of high school but did not play after suffering a knee injury and the offers went away.
As a junior, Amaefule was listed as a three-star recruit. He has played on England’s under-16 national team.
New ETSU assistant Greg Heiar recruited Amaefule when he was an assistant at LSU.
Because of NCAA rules, Shay is not allowed to comment on recruits until they sign, but he did let on that something was about to happen without going into specifics.
“As of right now, we’re working through some of those details on our roster,” Shay said. “We’ll have some news coming out in the future.”
STAFF SYNERGY
Last week, Shay’s assistants talked about how well the new staff is working together.
Shay confirmed that.
“That was one of my top priorities when hiring a staff,” he said. “We have great chemistry and synergy within the staff. I think that then translates to your team.”
COMING TOGETHER
Matt Wise, one of Shay’s assistants, told a story last week about how the team improved its shot selection after watching an edited video of the first practice. Apparently the bad shots have been few and far between after the players saw the video.
“I’m very pleased with the way they’re coming together,” Shay said. “This group, I like their learning curve. We’ve used the phrase, ‘Got to learn, try and apply.’ And I think the difference in the two and a half weeks that we’ve been able to work has been dramatic. We’re really excited about their ability to apply what we’ve taught them in a short amount of time, and I think that’ll serve us well moving forward.”
COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS
As the team has been practicing for a little less than three weeks, keeping the players safe during the novel coronavirus pandemic is one of the staff’s top priorities.
“I’m trying to touch base on that three or four times a week,” Shay said. “Just reminding them of wearing their mask — it’s become mandated, especially on campus in campus buildings — and to continue to wash their hands, sanitize their hands and then keep social distance when they are out in public.
“I’ve tried to tell them not to go out as much. … Don’t order food out, don’t go eat out, just eat at the Culp and go back to your room, socialize amongst our team. And that’s not that I have anything against the other teams. It’s just trying to create that bubble for ourselves in the best case scenario that we can.”