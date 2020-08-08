Sharon Canfield Aug 8, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sharon Canfield, 78, passed away on August 6th, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Canfield family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Sharon Canfield Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Trending Now Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.