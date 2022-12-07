NASHVILLE — Sevier Middle School Principal Kyle Loudermilk has been named the 2022-23 Principal of the Year, marking the second year in a row a Kingsport City Schools principal has won the award.
"The journey through the Principal of the Year process has been a very humbling and honoring experience," Loudermilk said in a KCS news release. "I have enjoyed being able to reflect upon and share about the wonderful people that I have been blessed to work alongside in Kingsport City Schools. Any accolade or recognition is a direct highlight of the amazing work that takes place within KCS everyday."
The Tennessee Department of Education Tuesday night at the annual Excellence in Education celebration in Nashville announced Loudermilk's award. TDOE also announced the Supervisor of the Year, along with the two 2022-23 Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) state finalists.
Loudermilk before coming to Sevier this school year served as principal at Jackson Elementary School, where he was named the KCS 2022 Principal of the Year. In addition, he has previously served as an associate principal at Kennedy and Lincoln elementary schools, interim assistant principal at Robinson Middle and associate principal at Sevier Middle.
Loudermilk holds a bachelor’s degree in education from East Tennessee State University (ETSU) in Johnson City, a master's degree in education leadership and administration from Union College in Kentucky, an educational specialist degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, and a doctorate degree in educational leadership from ETSU.
“Each of these individuals plays an essential role in public education in our state by helping to ensure their students receive the best possible education,” Commissioner off Education Penny Schwinn said in a TDOE news release of the principal award. The principal award drew more than 60 applicants.
Loudermilk was selected as the 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year out of nine Principal of the Year finalists, representing Tennessee’s eight CORE regions, as well as Shelby County-Municipals area. Last year, scores were so close that both Hampton and Tyler Salyer of West Collierville Middle School in Collierville Schools were named Principal of the Year for 2021-22.
According to the TDOE, Loudermilk has prioritized developing educator capacity and collaboration to increase student achievement, set high expectations and made progress toward closing the achievement gaps for all students.
In addition, Loudermilk implemented the district’s “Leader in Me” program, which promotes leadership, culture, and academics. He also is an alumnus of the Governor’s Academy for School Leaders program.
"It is an honor to celebrate Dr. Loudermilk on this awesome accomplishment,” Chris Hampton, who tied with Tyler for the 2021-22 Tennessee Principal of the Year, said in a TDOE release. Hampton is interim superintendent of KCS but is to return as Dobyns-Bennett High School principal July 1.
“I have had the opportunity to work closely with Kyle as a colleague," Hampton said. "I have worked with very few people who demonstrate the passion for learning and commitment to culture than Kyle has. He is fully invested in our school community, and I can't think of a better person for this recognition."
In other awards, out of nine Supervisor of the Year finalists representing Tennessee’s eight CORE regions, as well as the Shelby County-Municipals area, Dr. Penny Thompson, Pre-K Director and Instructional Coordinator in Lebanon Special School District, was selected as the 2022-23 Tennessee Supervisor of the Year.
During the celebration, the department also recognized principal and supervisor finalists for the three Tennessee grand divisions. Among those was Dr. Greg Wallace, supervisor of safety and health in Johnson City Schools, who was named the East Grand Division Supervisor of the Year.
The department also announced the 2022-23 Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) state finalists, who will go on to compete against state finalists from across the country for the national RISE Award. Jennifer Burleson, school nutrition director for Bristol Tennessee City Schools, won at the national level in 2020-21.
"We are incredibly excited and proud that Dr. Loudermilk has been recognized as Tennessee's top principal," Hampton said in a KCS news release. "His commitment to excellence and ensuring the very best for the students and educators in his school is evident in all he does. He is extremely deserving of this honor and we celebrate this accomplishment."