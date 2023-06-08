GLADE SPRING, Va. — One boot on the ground and then another revealed a rumbling underfoot. The night young though dark and cool, life all about seemed to have slumbered.
But for that rumbling underfoot. Wide opened the door, and from within the rumbling burst into thunder. Lyrics rained like lava, notes from a guitar pierced like sharpened daggers, and the bass and drums pounded like an army’s death march.
Welcome to the newly constructed world of Seppuku. The four-man mauling band of metal will make its stage debut at Capone’s in Johnson City well into the night of Friday, June 9. Joined on the bill by deathcore bands Thieves ov Always and Bloodthorne, Seppuku do not brand as novices.
“Man, Rick Morrell’s been around for decades,” said Bristol’s Moose “Trainwreck” Roberts. “Rick’s been around forever. Everybody knows Rick Morrell.”
They’re about to know “Raider” Rick Morrell’s new band. Founded during the pandemic, Seppuku brands as a four-man generational band whose music marauds from straightforward heavy metal principles.
“Lyrically,” said Morrell, “we’re tackling some heavy socio-political topics.”
Repertoire comprised of songs culled from their new EP, “Chaotic Dissent,” will bookend a batch of yet-to-be-recorded bangers during their debut show at Capone’s. One of them, “The Riddle of Steel,” features a Middle Eastern-vibe intro, which then melds into an Iron Maiden-like gallop.
“‘The Riddle of Steel,’ it’s from Conan the Barbarian,” said Hal Schultz, Seppuku’s lead singer. “It’s like the soundtrack for a melee.”
Crunchers from their EP, which can be purchased and downloaded from iTunes as well as streamed on Spotify, include “Iron Will” and “California Cosmonaut.” They plan to play each of their songs during their maiden voyage at Capone’s.
“It’s going to be relentless,” Schultz said.
A week earlier over sweet doughnuts, hot coffee and cold pop at Blackbird Bakery in downtown Bristol, the members of Seppuku talked about their focus on material.
“This band was built on originals,” Morrell said of his Bristol-based band whose name, Seppuku, derives from an aspect of Japanese honor.
“No covers,” Morrell said. “Yeah, maybe we could do a Black Sabbath song, but we’re not doing covers. This band is all about expression. These songs, this music, is how I express my inner feelings.”
Back inside their practice space, Morrell wore his guitar like a body of armor. Schultz gripped the microphone as if his hands were wrapped around the neck of an angry foe. Drummer Noah Gross pummeled the bejesus out of his drums as Michael Caudell thumped his bass in thunderous time with it all.
Loud as an embattled army, such songs as a whiplashing “Iron Will” and the ferocious “No Surrender” mercilessly attack one’s senses. Driven by incessantly hammering grooves, Seppuku rate as a head-bangers paradise.
“Groove drives the whole thing,” Schultz said. “The groove is contagious. The grooves are bad-ass. We’re screaming out of the gates, man.”
As the leader and primary songwriter of Seppuku, Morrell brings decades of experience. His past within the Bristol music scene includes stints in such metal bands as Omega Tribe and Punchin’ Judy, perhaps Morrell’s most talked about and remembered band.
Seppuku was birthed on and raised to similar standards of songcraft and performance chops. On record as in the flesh, Seppuku play music like Oppenheimer’s bomb obliterates.
“We will pin our ears back,” Morrell, guitar in hand and prepared for assault, said. “We want to blow the roof off the place.”