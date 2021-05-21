JONESBOROUGH — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett says he will be delivering a historic copy of Washington County’s first property records to Jonesborough on June 1, a date that also marks the 225th anniversary of Tennessee’s statehood.
Hargett’s office issued a news release on Friday noting the secretary of state will be returning Deed Book A, a handwritten copy of the first property transactions made in the frontier territory that would eventually become the state of Tennessee.
The first transaction in the deed book is dated March 19, 1775, and was an agreement between Watauga and Nolichucky settlement leaders and Cherokee chiefs.
A celebration Of statehood
Earlier this week, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said Gov. Bill Lee will also be in Jonesborough on June 1 to celebrate the 225th anniversary of Tennessee’s statehood. Grandy said plans are to block Main Street on that day for Lee’s appearance.
Town officials said Lee is expected to address spectators in front of the historic courthouse at 6:30 p.m. A musical performance by the Oak Ridge Boys is scheduled to follow the governor’s remarks.
Deed Book A was sent to Nashville in 1897 as part of Washington County’s contribution to the celebration of the Tennessee Centennial and International Exposition.
Sometime following that event, the deed book was moved to the Tennessee State Library and Archives in Nashville, where it has remained until county officials and state lawmakers successfully argued for its return earlier this year.
A question of ownership
Officials with the Tennessee State Library and Archives, which is overseen by Hargett’s office, had earlier contended the deed book was legally a state record. Washington County and state archivists agreed that the document in question was a copy of Washington County’s original Deed Book A, which chronicled records between 1775 and 1782 that were later transcribed into new volumes sometime in the 1830s.
The copy of Deed Book A contains the first 178 transcribed pages (copied as 493 pages) of the document. The remaining transcription pages of Deed Book A (pages 179-320) are stored in the county’s register of seeds office in the courthouse in Jonesborough.
Both the county and state also acknowledged that the transcription work was supervised by a Jonesborough resident named Nathan Shipley. The two sides differed on the official title and duties that Shipley carried at the time of the transcription.
Returning the deed book
In its news release on Friday, Hargett’s office said: “At the request of local legislators, state Sens. Rusty Crowe and Jon Lundberg and state Reps. Rebecca Alexander and Tim Hicks, the Secretary of State’s office and the Tennessee State Library and Archives reviewed documents explaining the chain of custody of Deed Book A — justifying its final return to Jonesborough.”
Crowe, R-Johnson City, said in the statement he was pleased to see the deed book finally returned to the county seat.
“I want to thank Secretary of State Tre Hargett for his work in helping to make this happen,” Crowe said. “The deed book left us for Nashville in 1897 as part of our county’s exhibit for the state centennial celebration on horseback, and we plan on bringing it home in a horse drawn carriage, as well.”
Alexander, R-Jonesborough, said securing the return of the deed book was “one of the most exciting minutes during my first session as a state representative.” She said she “could hardly hold back my emotions” when told by the secretary of state that Deed Book A would be returned to “my hometown of Jonesborough.”
Hicks, R-Gray, said in a statement he also thought it is fitting to have Deed Book A back in Tennessee's oldest town.
“The deed book is so very important to Tennessee’s history,” Hicks said. “Sometimes we take history for granted in today’s world. We are excited to see this book come back to Washington County.”
Hargett said working with Northeast Tennessee lawmakers on the deed book issue “truly revealed how deeply dedicated these General Assembly members are to preserving Tennessee’s rich history.”