The Southeastern Conference and Commissioner Greg Sankey agreed to a contract extension through 2028, the league announced Thursday.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
The 58-year-old Sankey is in his ninth year after becoming the SEC’s eighth commissioner in 2015.
As NCAA Transformation Committee co-chair, Sankey helped expand the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams. Additionally, the SEC has expanded to add Texas and Oklahoma in 2024 and finalized a 10-year broadcast rights agreement with ABC/ESPN for football and basketball.
Sankey expressed gratitude for the support and confidence and said he seeks to sustain the conference’s success and “fulfill our mission to provide our young people with the opportunity to grow academically and challenge themselves through elite competition.”
University of Alabama president Stuart Bell, who took over this month as SEC President, credited Sankey in the release for advancing the conference on a national scale and said officials around the league held him in high regard.
SEC schools earned eight national titles last season. The conference has won 48 national titles during Sankey’s tenure.
MORE MADNESS?
The NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee discussed possible expansion of March Madness at its meetings this week but said no moves were imminent to increase the field beyond the current 68 teams.
Earlier this year, the board of directors approved recommendations by the DI transformation committee that included allowing one quarter of teams in bigger sports to compete in championship events. That could mean expanding the fields in both men’s and women’s basketball up to 90 teams.
Many in the sport believe the 68-team fields and three weekends of play are ideal. In 2016, the NCAA signed an eight-year extension of its TV deal for $8.8 billion that now runs through 2032.
Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball, said the men’s basketball committee is “studying options and gathering feedback from various constituents” about possible expansion.
FORMER LSU PLAYER KILLED
Former LSU women’s basketball player Danielle Ballard died Thursday in Memphis after being struck by a car.
Memphis police said Ballard, 29, “succumbed to her injuries” at a hospital after being taken from the scene of an accident that was reported to emergency dispatchers at 1:26 a.m.
Authorities have not identified the driver of the vehicle that struck Ballard or provided further details, saying an investigation was ongoing and in its preliminary stages.
Ballard, who grew up in Memphis, played guard for LSU from 2012 to 2015. She averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists and was among the Tigers’ top players when they advanced to the third round of the 2013 and 2014 NCAA Tournaments. She also was named All-SEC in 2015.
MORE NORTHWESTERN TURNOVER
Northwestern fired baseball coach Jim Foster on Thursday amid allegations of misconduct, three days after football coach Pat Fitzgerald was dismissed because of a hazing scandal.
Foster spent just one season coaching the Wildcats.
The Chicago Tribune and WSCR-AM reported this week that Foster led a toxic culture that prompted several assistant coaches to quit, and that his bullying and verbally abusive behavior prompted a human resources investigation by the university.
Northwestern went 10-40 under Foster. Assistant Brian Anderson, a former major leaguer who won a World Series ring with the Chicago White Sox in 2005, will take over as interim coach.
Fitzgerald was fired after a university investigation found allegations of hazing by 11 current or former players, including “forced participation, nudity and sexualized acts of a degrading nature,” Northwestern President Michael Schill wrote.