Can you describe how love looks?
Even if you can read about it in many books.
To many, love is seen in a different way
I’d like to tell you my thoughts if I may.
To many others, it may not mean a lot.
Love isn’t always perfect; it may be cold or hot.
Just be generous with your compliments daily.
Be sure to say, “You’re the only one for me!”
Love doesn’t have to be precise or perfect.
Love will surround you and be there to protect.
For over 70 years, you were my loving husband.
Thru the years, we had trials and joys to withstand.
So, I’ll hold on to all the good memories in my heart,
Reflecting on our great love for each other; that will never part.
Even though on this Earth you aren’t able to hear,
And since you’ve gone from me — I still feel you near.
As I look up, I can almost see your face in the sky, knowing my love for you will last until I die.
This poem is dedicated to my loving husband Glenn, who passed away on Dec. 3, 2021. Our love story is what love looks like to me.