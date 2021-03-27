By HOLLY VIERS
As the weather warms up, many people will be looking for ways to experience the great outdoors.
Scott County is full of opportunities for outdoor recreation, whether you enjoy hiking, biking, golfing or just walking through nature. Below are a few of the county’s most popular destinations, all of which offer unique experiences for nature lovers.
Natural Tunnel State Park
Located in Duffield, Natural Tunnel State Park stretches across 909 acres and is open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk. The tunnel itself, which is more than 850 feet long and 10 stories high, was naturally carved through a limestone ridge over thousands of years.
Facilities include two campgrounds, cabins, picnic areas, an amphitheater, a visitor center, a camp store and a gift shop, according to the park website. Visitors can also enjoy the Wilderness Road historic area, a swimming pool with a 100-foot slide and a chairlift to the tunnel floor.
Limited programming has resumed, but visitors should call the park office or visit the website (https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/natural-tunnel) for updated information. The Cove Ridge Center is open by appointment only, and campsites, cabins and lodge are available for rent. The pool will not open in 2021.
Devil’s Bathtub
Previously named one of the Weather Channel’s Hidden Gems, the Devil’s Bathtub regularly attracts visitors from all over the country. Visitors can get to the Devil’s Bathtub via the Devil’s Fork Loop Trail, a seven-plus mile hike across stream beds, past Cascade Falls and to the bathtub itself.
The difficult trail is well suited for experienced hikers who aren’t afraid to get their feet wet. Hikers should be prepared to scramble over boulders and should plan their visit during relatively low water conditions. Weekdays are the best time to visit the bathtub due to its popularity.
County leaders have been working to make improvements to the area surrounding the bathtub to make it more accessible and enjoyable for visitors. Last summer, it was announced that a Wi-Fi hotspot and security cameras were being added near the trail, and a visitors’ kiosk is also on the way.
Little Stony Falls
For those looking for an easy-to-moderate hike, the Little Stony National Recreation Trail is a good option. This trail offers beautiful views in its 2.8 miles, according to the county’s tourism website, and its footbridges save hikers from cold, slippery water crossings.
Visitors will encounter a bridge across the top of the 24-foot high waterfall, which will allow them to stand immediately above the roaring water. Mountain laurel and rhododendron bloom in the summer, adding a splash of color to the hike.
Bark Camp Lake
Another easy-to-moderate hike in Scott County is the Bark Camp Lake Loop Trail, which is a 3.7-mile roundtrip. The lakeside trail winds through cove woods, wetlands and hemlock forests, the county’s tourism website states, and nearly level terrain makes for an easy walk with plenty of opportunities to see kingfishers, herons and other lake wildlife.
The recreation area is situated on a 45- acre lake that is regularly stocked with rainbow trout, according to the Forest Service website. Other highlights include an open air amphitheater overlooking the lake, a short hike to an interesting geological formation called Kitchen Rock and accessible fishing piers and picnicking facilities.
Scott County Park & Golf Course
Called the most challenging and scenic golf course in the Mountain Empire, the Scott County Park & Golf Course is a challenging nine-hole course that provides sweeping views of the Scott County countryside, according to the county’s tourism website.
In addition to the golf course itself, the site also offers picnic tables, tennis courts, tetherball, a game room and a walking trail. For hours and pricing information, visit the golf course’s website at www.scottcountyva.com/park.