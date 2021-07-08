GATE CITY — A Scott County man was arrested with multiple charges this week after shots were reportedly fired into a moving, occupied vehicle.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office arrested Larry Eugene Beck, 29, in Wadlow Gap on Tuesday, July 6. Officials say Beck met officers unarmed and confessed to firing three rounds from a shotgun. He has been charged with attempted second degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, vandalism of less than $1,000, reckless handling of a firearm and shooting in a roadway.
There was one person in the vehicle who was uninjured. Beck is being held in the Duffield Regional Jail with no bond.