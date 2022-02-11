The Washington County Board of Education has accepted a $2 million offer for the former Boones Creek Middle School property.
Board Chairman Jason Day inked a contract with Cashier Investment Co. for the Asheville, North Carolina, company to buy the 12-acre tract after a 7-2 vote by the school board on Thursday. Board members Mitch Meredith and Chad Fleenor cast the two votes against the deal.
“Our job as a board is to get as much money out of the property as possible to support our students and the taxpayers,” Board member Annette Buchanan told her colleagues.
County required to sell surplus property
An interlocal agreement signed with the town of Jonesborough and Washington County for the construction of the new Jonesborough K-8 school requires the county school system to sell surplus property, such as Midway, Asbury and the old Boones Creek Middle School.
Board members decided last year to tear down the former middle school building at 4352 N. Roan St. after learning it had at least $500,000 worth of problems that needed to be addressed, including asbestos, a leaky roof and a faulty sprinkler system.
The building, which was constructed in 1939 as a high school under the Works Progress Administration and later expanded in the 1950s, has been unoccupied since the new Boones Creek Pre-K-8 School, 132 Highland Church Road, opened in 2019.
Getting the original asking price
In accepting the Cashier proposal, the board voted to rescind previous offers it made last week after hearing bids from the North Carolina company and two other suitors for the property. Board attorney Scott Bennett said officials with Cashier contacted him and said the company would raise its earlier $1.65 million offer to $2 million.
That is the amount Washington County school officials had originally listed the property for when it was first placed on the market in 2020.
Bennett said the company has agreed to a 30-day “due diligence” period, following which it is expected to close on the transaction within 15 days. The buyer has committed $25,000 in earnest money for the transaction, of which $1,000 is non-refundable.