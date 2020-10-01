JOHNSON CITY — In the era of the coronavirus, scheduling college basketball games is more challenging than it’s ever been, and it’s taking more of Jason Shay’s time than he would like.
Shay, East Tennessee State’s first-year head coach, knows his team will start its season sometime around Nov. 25 and hopefully play the maximum number of games allowed this season, which is 27. All other details about the schedule are still up in the air.
The schedule, which was almost complete before the coronavirus pandemic began to play havoc with the college football and basketball seasons, is in such a state of flux that it’s left the Bucs’ new coach dreaming of the day when he can concentrate on just coaching his team.
“Scheduling is an everyday thing just like recruiting, and we’re trying to schedule and get it over as quickly as possible,” Shay said Thursday during his weekly video conference with the media. “Scheduling has always been a challenge at ETSU. I needed games when I got the job and here we are, October first and we’re now trying to redo a whole new schedule. It’s frustrating.”
The Southern Conference has held meetings in an attempt to nail down a conference schedule so the teams can fill in their non-conference games. There has reportedly been talk to play anywhere from two to four SoCon games in December. Not knowing has made other scheduling tough.
“We’ve got options and we’re trying to vote on those options to kind of move forward, but that process is is slow moving,” Shay said “Trying to get 10 coaches on the same page, 10 administrators on the same page, has been challenging. Hopefully we’re going to have some clarity soon because yesterday we’re eight weeks away from the start of the season.”
Shay said his team is no longer playing in the Cancun Challenge, which had been moved to Florida. He still wants to play in a more regional multi-team event so the Bucs can play the maximum number of games.
“Teams were dropping out,” he said. “We had teams from the Northeast. Some of those conferences have restricted travel. You’ve got some high major conferences whose protocols are pretty stringent and they want to have a little bit more control. So as of right now, I’m trying to find an event to play in.”
When asked what options he had for a multi-team event, he said, “Several have said that they would like to host an MTE. We’re just trying to find one that’s going to legitimately come through.”
As far as the non-conference schedule, some schools are planning to play games as scheduled, others are canceling and others still aren’t sure.
The “bubble” plan, where ETSU would host numerous schools for a group of games, is now off the table as teams are preparing to play on campus sites.
UNITY MARCH
Shay and his team took part in Wednesday’s unity march with other ETSU athletes and coaches.
“There’s a lot of white privilege, unfortunately, and for the Black players it’s important for them to have a voice and to have a platform to speak up and I think it was really good,” Shay said. “There was a lot of great testimony. When we got to Founders Park, I think it was great to go and just listen and hear their frustration and how we can continue to move forward.”