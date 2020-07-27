KINGSPORT - Sandra Carter Murray, 76, of Kingsport, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center.
A private Family Graveside Service will be held at Providence Cemetery with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Serving as pallbearers, Josh Horton, Austin Horton, Skyler Leaman, Anthony Ramey, Alex Ramey, and Cody Miller.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org
