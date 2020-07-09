Sam Goins
Willie Jennings “Sam” Goins, 85, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his residence.
Military graveside services will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Roy Begley Cemetery in Hancock County, TN with. Rev. Henry Wayne Meade officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
At a later date there will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service conducted at the Scott County Horse Park, Dungannon, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scott County Horse Park, 17257 Veterans Memorial Highway, Dungannon, VA 24245.
