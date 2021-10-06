KINGSPORT — Longtime Kingsport eatery Rush Street Neighborhood Grill will close next week.
The restaurant owners announced via social media that they have sold the Rush Street property. The final day of operation is set for Thursday, Oct. 14.
“It is with equal parts joy and sorrow that after 41 years of serving our friends in Kingsport, we have sold the property that has been the home of The Chicago Dough Company (1980 - 1990) and Rush Street Neighborhood Grill,” The announcement said in part. “... Our longevity would not have been possible without our loyal customers and dedicated team. To our many loyal customers that we see monthly, weekly, and daily, it has been a pleasure getting to know you and your families over the years. I genuinely appreciated your business.”
Look for updates in tomorrow’s Kingsport Times-News.