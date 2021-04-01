CLINCHPORT — The Eagles fell behind early and couldn’t recover.
Tucker Fontaine led Rural Retreat with two 81 yards rushing and a pair of scores.
For Rye Cove, Mason Hardin rushed 17 times for 59 yards.
The Eagles fell to 0-5 on the season.
Abingdon 35, John Battle 0
BRISTOL — The Falcons broke loose for 21 second-quarter points and rolled to the win.
Cole Lambert passed for 162 yards and two scores while Haynes Carter had three catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. Martin Lucas scored a pair of touchdowns and added 81 yards. Eli Ratcliff and Malique Hounshel also scored.
Abingdon (5-0 overall) improved to 5-0 in Mountain 7 play. Battle (2-1) fell to 1-1 in the league.
Softball
David Crockett 13, Lee Academy 1
David Crockett 11, Lee Academy 3
Continuing its torrid start to the 2021 season, David Crockett’s softball team won a pair of games Thursday in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, tournament.
The Lady Pioneers beat Lee Academy by scores of 13-1 and 11-3, giving them eight straight wins and improving their record to 14-2.
Kennedy Broyles had two doubles, a triple and drove in three runs to pace the Lady Pioneers in the first game of the doubleheader.
Megan Davis was 3 for 3 with three RBIs while Alyssa Suits had two hits and Ashlyn Dulaney drove in two runs. Matty McKee got the win, throwing a five-hitter with no earned runs and eight strikeouts.
In game two, Suits went 4 for 5 with a home run. Marin Simpkins was perfect at the plate with four hits in four at-bats. Dulaney also homered and drove in a pair of runs. Sydney Hodges added two hits and two RBIs while Broyles and Riley Hope each drove in two runs. Rhyne Massey chipped in with two hits.
Cara Wilson went the distance in the circle, allowing six hits with no earned runs. She struck out five batters.
University High 12, Hampton 4
Helping the Lady Buccaneers earn their first win of the season, leadoff hitter Emily Morgan totaled three hits and drove in two runs.
Sydney Trosin and Catherine Joyner each added two hits and two RBIs. Joyner performed well in the circle, going the distance and allowing six hits and three earned runs.
For Hampton, Sara Orr had three RBIs while Makayla Maslin added two hits.
BASEBALL
Pigeon Forge 11, Sullivan East 1
Pitcher Tyson McFall stymied the Patriots with a five-hitter and also drove in three runs while Bryce Effler delivered four hits for the Tigers, who improved to 10-0 on the season.
Cherokee 15, Anderson County 6
Isaac Williams went 4 for 5 with two doubles to lead the Chiefs’ offensive assault.
Matt Newton added three hits for Cherokee. Devan Carpenter earned the win with five scoreless innings.
Lakeway Christian 5, Johnson County 2
Asa Lewis and Jackson Earnhardt each had two hits at the top of the order, but the Longhorns couldn’t overcome the Division II school.
Providence Academy 13, Mount Mission 1
Noah Lawson fired a no-hitter in the Knights’ runaway win over the Virginia school.
The left-hander struck out 13 batters in the five-inning gem.
Tine Bowman and Daniel Lawson each collected multiple hits for Providence. Bowman led Providence with three hits in three at bats.
SOCCER
Volunteer 9, Cherokee 0
Dawson Dykes had the hat trick and Mason Short scored two goals leading the Falcons to the mercy-rule win over their Hawkins County rivals.
Ian Yonts scored on a penalty kick, while Elijah Rogers, Corbin Short and Remi Skelton all scored. It was the first career goals scored by Yonts, Skelton, Mason Short and Corbin Short.
Zach Taylor and Harrison Pace shared time in goal for the shutout.