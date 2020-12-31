RYE COVE — Ethan Chavez celebrated New Year’s Eve with a double-double performance on the basketball floor.
Chavez scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a 64-41 Cumberland District boys basketball win over Castlewood.
Mathew Rhoton added 13 points for Rye Cove (2-1, 1-1).
Castlewood (0-3, 0-2) got 20 points from Hunter Hicks.
TWIN SPRINGS 70, THOMAS WALKER 35
NICKELSVILLE — Twin Springs evened its overall and Cumberland District record to 1-1 on the season with a victory over the visiting Pioneers.
Thomas Walker fell to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in league play with the loss.
Bradley Owens and Connor Lane scored 16 points to lead Twin Springs, while Mason Elliott finished with 11.
Caleb Yeary and Zack Kidwell led Thomas Walker with 14 and 11 points.
GIRLS
RYE COVE 28, CASTLEWOOD 13
CLINCHPORT — Emma Gibson scored seven points and Trista Snow and Vivian Boles finished with six points apiece in a low-scoring win for the Lady Eagles.
Snow and Boles also pulled down 12 rebounds each for Rye Cove (2-1, 1-1).
Castlewood’s Montana Sutherland led the Lady Blue Devils (0-3, 0-2) and all scorers with eight points.
THOMAS WALKER 63, TWIN SPRINGS 16
EWING — Lakin Burke scored 19 points and had four of the Lady Pioneers 16 steals in the game to lead Thomas Walker to a 63-16 Cumberland District win over the visiting Lady Titans (0-2, 0-2).
Tenley Jackson added nine points for unbeaten Thomas Walker (4-0, 2-0).
GIRLS
Elizabethton 38, D-B 24
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Cyclones limited the Lady Indians to just eight first-half points.
Lina Lyon paced Elizabethton's balanced attack with 11 points. Renna Lane scored 10 and Morgan Headrick finished with nine.
Caitlyn Wallace and Injoi Bristol scored seven points apiece to lead Dobyns-Bennett.
EAST 67, UNAKA 43
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare scored 24 points for Sullivan East, which rang in the new year with the nonconference win.
Emma Aubrey added 15 points — all on five 3-pointers — and Hayley Grubb had 12. The Patriots, who improved to 12-3, made 12 baskets from 3-point range.
Unaka (0-5) was led by Lyndie Ramsey’s 16 points.