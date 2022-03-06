KNOXVILLE — Maddie Brillhart knocked down a pair of big 3- pointers early in the fourth quarter and Bearden ran away for a 65-52 victory over Science Hill in a Class 4A girls basketball sectional on Saturday night.
“We got into the fourth quarter and gave ourselves a chance,” Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said. “That’s all you can ask for. Brillhart hit two big shots and that’s what seniors are going to do.
“(The Lady Bulldogs) are going to have a chance to win it all. And it’s like I told our kids, that’s how close we are to being at that level. Just a great effort from our kids.”
Bearden (32-3), which is undefeated against Tennessee public schools, moved on to the state tournament, which begins Wednesday in Murfreesboro.
Science Hill had no answer for 6-foot-3 center Avery Treadwell. Foul trouble took Kat Patton out of the equation, and Jennifer Sullivan spent most of the evening feeding Treadwell lob passes.
When it was over, Treadwell had totaled 32 points, 14 rebounds, four blocked shots and two assists. Sullivan had 13 points and racked up 10 assists.
Kijanae Marion finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in the season-ending loss for the Lady Hilltoppers (19-13).
“The things she did tonight were fantastic,” Whaley said. “She played her tail off.”
Amaya Redd had seven points and six rebounds. Lexi Green totaled eight points, and Kaylee Oler added five points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Kierra Whitney had six points, four rebounds and two assists, and Colleen Coughlin had six points and three assists.
Elizabethton 61 Northview Academy 19
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Cyclones used a lockdown defensive effort to crush the Lady Cougars in a Class 3A sectional at Treadway Gym.
In a game that bore no resemblance to a 51-47 victory over Northview in December, Elizabethton scored the first 10 points. The Lady Cyclones were already up by 16 at the end of the first quarter.
Lina Lyon zigzagged through the Northview defense to score a game-high 19 points. Marlee Mathena ended with 10 and Olivia Holly had nine. Renna Lane and Katie Lee each scored eight.
Regan Brown accounted for 10 of Northview’s 19 points.